MONTRÉAL, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to keeping our communities safe.

Joel De Montigny appeared at the Montréal courthouse on August 17, 2023 to answer 13 charges related to the importation and possession of prohibited weapons, possession of prohibited weapons for the purpose of transferring them, and contravention of a weapons prohibition order. According to a CBSA investigation, the 57 year old individual is responsible for six attempted illegal importations by mail.

On July 27, 2023, Canada Border Services Agency investigators, assisted by their colleagues from the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, executed a search warrant at the accused's residence, which led to the seizure of five stun guns, two firearm replicas, six throwing stars, a centrifugal opening knife and three cell phones. During the search, the individual was arrested for smuggling, possession, acquisition, transfer of illegally imported goods under the Customs Act, as well as for possession of prohibited weapons, importation of prohibited weapons and devices, and contravention of prohibition orders under the Criminal Code.

This Canada Border Services Agency investigation began in June 2023 after a parcel containing a firearm replica was intercepted by border services officers at the Vancouver International Mail Processing Centre.

Quote

"Prohibited weapons and devices endanger our communities and their interception is a priority for the Canada Border Services Agency. Violators are subject to prosecution."

-Annie Beauséjour, Regional Director General, Quebec Region of the Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

Between January 1 and December 31, 2022 , the Agency kept over 1,100 firearms and 24, 400 prohibited weapons off our streets in the continued efforts to keep our communities safe.

and , the Agency kept over 1,100 firearms and 24, 400 prohibited weapons off our streets in the continued efforts to keep our communities safe. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms, can be found here.

It is a traveller's responsibility to learn about the rules to import a firearm or weapon into Canada . Firearms that are not properly declared, and the vehicles used to carry them, may be seized by the CBSA. The Agency may also launch criminal proceedings against travellers who violate border laws. A court conviction can result in fines, jail time, and impact a foreign national's ability to return to Canada in the future.

. Firearms that are not properly declared, and the vehicles used to carry them, may be seized by the CBSA. The Agency may also launch criminal proceedings against travellers who violate border laws. A court conviction can result in fines, jail time, and impact a foreign national's ability to return to in the future. If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the Canada Border Services Agency Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, m[email protected]; Media Line: 613-957-6500 or 1-877-761-5945