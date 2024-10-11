Hakan Uluer recognized for elevating Halifax's culinary scene

HALIFAX, Traditional territory of the Mi'kmaq, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Hakan Uluer, CEO of The Bertossi Group — renowned as Atlantic Canada's premier hospitality group with its celebrated Italian-inspired restaurants — is this year's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Atlantic Overall Award winner. Uluer was recognized alongside nine other entrepreneurs at last night's celebration, hosted in Halifax.

"Hakan's story is a testament to the power of hard work, culinary passion and the ability to create a sense of home within restaurant walls," shares Gina Kinsman, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Atlantic Program Co-Director. "His leadership has been nothing short of transformative for The Bertossi Group, driving remarkable growth while upholding a dedication to top-quality ingredients and exceptional service, offering diners an unforgettable, authentic experience."

Despite the challenges faced by the restaurant industry during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bertossi Group has emerged stronger than ever. Under Uluer's visionary leadership, the group has not only boosted guest volumes and sales, but also earned a coveted spot on Canada's Top 100 Restaurants list. With acclaimed establishments like The Bicycle Thief, Ristorante a Mano, La Frasca and il Mercato Trattoria, The Bertossi Group has built many go-to destinations for food enthusiasts in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The company's commitment to sustainability and long-term value is evident in its holistic approach to stakeholder engagement, creating a harmonious synergy between consumers, employees, suppliers and the community. This focus on genuine hospitality has propelled the group's growth, with plans to open two luxury cafes and three new restaurants by the end of 2024 — as well as ambitions to expand nationwide while maintaining a commitment to local sourcing.

The Bertossi Group's profound impact on the Halifax community extends far beyond culinary excellence. Uluer has demonstrated remarkable dedication to addressing food insecurity as the leading contributor to Feed NS and has actively supported underprivileged employees by funding their college tuition and ensuring fair wages. These initiatives underscore Uluer's deep investment in the future of both his team and the broader community.

"Hakan's entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to social responsibility serve as a powerful inspiration," adds Mike Lutes, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Atlantic Program Co-Director. "Not only does he elevate the local culinary landscape, he also champions a culture of opportunity, growth and inclusivity. We're honoured to celebrate his achievements along with many other outstanding Atlantic entrepreneurs from diverse sectors, including energy, transportation, manufacturing and food, who are building sustainable and purposeful growth in this region and beyond."

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Atlantic Award winners:

Amir Akbari and Farough Motasemi | ANESSA

Richard Doyle | Fivestar Bailiff & Security Services

Mike Powell | Fort Amherst Healthcare

Mina Mekhail | Freshr Sustainable Technologies Inc.

Colleen O'Toole | Lighthouse Transportation Inc.

Sheena Russell | Made with Local Snack Food Inc

Alicia MacDonald and Sonja Mills | Port Rexton Brewing Co. Ltd.

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Atlantic Emerging Entrepreneur Special Citation:

Angele Miller | Creekside RnR

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Atlantic Community Builder Special Citation:

Don-E Coady | Dc.

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Atlantic EY Ripples Social Citation:

Marcel LeBrun | 12 Neighbours

What's next?

As the Atlantic region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024, Uluer will compete with winners from the Pacific, Prairies, Ontario and Québec regions for the national honour of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024, which will be presented at a celebration on November 26, 2024 in Toronto. In June 2025, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 will then move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 other country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM hosted in Monaco.

