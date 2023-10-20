Fred Jalbout recognized for his visionary leadership, innovation and dedication to fostering creativity

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Fred Jalbout, Executive Chairman and CEO of SACO Technologies Inc. — developers and suppliers of industry-leading solid-state LED lighting and media solutions — is this year's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Québec Overall Award winner. Jalbout was recognized alongside eight other entrepreneurs at last night's celebration, hosted in Montreal.

"Under the leadership of Jalbout, the organization's corporate vision, customer-centric approach and commitment to innovation have firmly established SACO as a global industry leader," shares Luc Charbonneau, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Québec Program Co-Director. "Beyond their cutting-edge technology, the company demonstrates exceptional adaptability in today's ever-changing landscape by offering a comprehensive portfolio of products and services tailored to diverse market segments."

In recent years, SACO has applied its extensive research and development (R&D) expertise to evolve from a custom technology R&D entity into a prominent digital media company. Through significant investments in cutting-edge technology and services for lighting and video solutions, SACO rapidly introduced innovative concepts and technologies based on its scalable and replicable core technology, executing iconic projects worldwide, including breaking the world record for largest light and sound show on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the world's largest LED screen, the MSG Sphere, in Las Vegas.

The company houses a dedicated front-end architectural design and engineering team focused on innovative parametric toolsets. This allows SACO to engage in projects during early stages, influencing the design and integration of digital media solutions and fostering creative collaboration with clients. SACO has emerged as a valuable resource for artists, designers and architects, who often see their pre-design drawings seamlessly integrated into architectural project plans and proposals.

"Jalbout's visionary leadership propels SACO's growth by emphasizing their unique capacity for end-to-end solutions in Canada and globally, fostering a strong company culture, inclusive teamwork and a shared path to success," says Daniel Baer, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Québec Program Co-Director. "We're thrilled to celebrate SACO and the outstanding winners from various industries, who are all excelling in human-centric business approaches and delivering enduring value to stakeholders. We couldn't be prouder to welcome them into our growing entrepreneurship network."

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Québec Award recipients:

Joël Roussin | Groupe Boiseries Raymond

Serge Harnois | Harnois Énergies

Vincent Chiara | Groupe Mach Inc.

Eugene Joannides and Henri-Charles Machalani | Mistplay

Nick Martire and Willa Martire | norda™

Steven Kramer | WorkJam Inc.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Québec Emerging Entrepreneur Special Citation Recipients:

Sam Assaf and Vita Scalia | L'INTERVALLE

What's next?

As the Québec region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023, Jalbout will compete with winners from the Pacific, Prairies, Ontario and Atlantic regions for the national honour of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023, which will be presented at a celebration on November 30, 2023 in Toronto. In June 2024, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 will then move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 other country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM hosted in Monaco.

