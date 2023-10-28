Keith McIntosh recognized for building a more inclusive technology workforce

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Keith McIntosh, CEO of PLATO — Canada's only Indigenous software testing and technology services company — is this year's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Atlantic Overall Award winner. McIntosh was recognized alongside five other entrepreneurs at last night's celebration hosted in Halifax.

"By harnessing the power of technological innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, PLATO provides the highest quality in software testing services for their clients," shares Gina Kinsman, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Atlantic Program Co-Director. "But their success isn't solely measured by bottom-line growth; it's determined by the difference they make in people's lives and the reinvestment they make back into their communities. PLATO's commitment to First Nations, Inuit and Métis people opens career pathways and provides initial entry into the tech industry."

PLATO offers a comprehensive range of software testing services and is dedicated to creating technology careers for Indigenous communities. The company's remarkable growth and success are attributed to its commitment to exceptional service in software testing, leading to strong client attraction and retention.

Their unique organizational model fosters diversity. PLATO's workforce is made up of more than 30% Indigenous employees and 58% Indigenous representation on the board of directors, making a significant contribution to societal change and fostering a more inclusive technology workforce.

What's more, McIntosh's dedication to meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities led to the launch of PLATO's train-and-employ model, offering compensation to Indigenous students during a five-month technical training period. Since its launch in 2015, the initiative has successfully trained over 300 Indigenous students across Canada and operates in 12 offices stretching from Victoria to Halifax, with a vision for even greater impact globally.

"Keith is redefining the foundation of what it means to be a socially responsible entrepreneur," says Mike Lutes, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Atlantic Program Co-Director. "We couldn't be prouder to have him join our global entrepreneurship network alongside the other exceptional winners — all of whom share the collective vision of propelling Canada's economy forward while championing social activism."

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Atlantic Award winners:

John Flewelling | CBCL Limited

Jon King and Rob Forsythe | Milk Moovement

Rob Lane | MOBIA

Sheena Young | Young's Lobster Company Ltd.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Atlantic Special Citation recipients:

Wally Haas | Avalon Holographics

Hilda Broomfield Letemplier | Pressure Pipe Procurement & Management Services

What's next?

As the Atlantic region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023, McIntosh will compete with winners from the Pacific, Prairies, Ontario and Québec regions for the national honour of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023, which will be presented at a celebration on November 30, 2023 in Toronto. In June 2024, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 will then move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 other country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM hosted in Monaco.

More information

Follow @EYCanada and #EOYCanada on X for the latest event updates. Visit ey.com/ca/eoy for more program details and a complete list of finalists and celebration dates in other regions.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs across Canada who master the artful balance of passion, determination, character and skill to create businesses that address the most complex challenges and build a better working world. By joining the program, you'll have the opportunity to celebrate success with your team, inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and gain access to an exclusive global network of program participants that help to build connections, fuel success and navigate long-term growth.

The 2023 Atlantic independent judging panel comprises Shaikara Joseph, CEO, Junior Achievement Nova Scotia; Laurie MacKeigan, President, Backman Vidcom; David Savoie, CEO, Acadian Construction; Peter Woodward, President & CEO, Woodward Group of Companies.

This year's program national sponsors are TSX Inc., Air Canada and Hillberg & Berk.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information: Lina Sakkal, [email protected], +1 514 349 1484