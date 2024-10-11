Dr. Denis Jones recognized for elevating the real estate landscape through community development initiatives

CALGARY, TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE BLACKFOOT FIRST NATION TRIBES OF SIKSIKA, THE PIIKUNI, THE KAINAI, THE STONEY NAKODA FIRST NATIONS TRIBES OF CHINIKI, BEARSPAW, GOODSTONEY AND THE TSUUT'INA FIRST NATION, NORTHWEST MÉTIS AND MÉTIS NATION OF ALBERTA, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Dr. Denis Jones, President, CEO and Chairperson of Deveraux Group of Companies — a leading real estate organization in Western Canada — is this year's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Prairies Overall Award winner. Dr. Jones was recognized alongside 13 other entrepreneurs at last night's celebration, hosted in Calgary.

Rob Jolley, Ivana Cvitanusic, Denis Jones, Kevin Gelsinger and Rachel Rodrigues. (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"Denis has redefined the real estate landscape in Western Canada, steering Deveraux to become a dominant force in multifamily apartment development," says Rob Jolley, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Prairies Program Co-Director. "His visionary leadership and commitment to building synergistic business models have fuelled the company's remarkable growth while setting new standards for quality and sustainability in the industry."

Deveraux is a multi-faceted real estate organization specializing in the development, construction and management of Class A apartment communities. With a keen focus on purpose-built communities, it thoughtfully designs units and community spaces for the modern resident's needs. The company not only sets the standard for high-quality apartment living but also plays a role in fostering strategic partnerships and vertical integration within the industry. Under Dr. Jones' guidance, Deveraux provides comprehensive investment solutions and exceptional living experiences, contributing to the stability and growth of communities across Western Canada.

Deveraux is dedicated to sustainable development and community engagement. Its Environmental, Social and Governance Plan, structured around the pillars of People, Planet, Principles and Prosperity, reflects its dedication to sustainability, ethical practices and community involvement. Notable advancements in energy efficiency, EV charging infrastructure, affordable housing and resident experience underscore Dr. Jones' commitment to driving meaningful impact at every level.

"Entrepreneurs like Denis, who demonstrate remarkable adaptability, are the driving force of our economy," states Ivana Cvitanusic, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Prairies Program Co-Director. "We're proud to celebrate him among a distinguished group of innovators across the energy, technology, health, food and professional services sectors, all of whom are building sustainable and purposeful growth in the Prairies and beyond."

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Prairies Award winners:

Usman Jutt | Chirp Foods Inc.

Terry Raymond | Fire & Flood Emergency Services Ltd.

Jeff Dirks | KBL Environmental Ltd.

Jennifer Massig | MAGNA Engineering Services

Norm Silver | QDoc Inc.

Jane Cavanagh, Oliver Kohlhammer and Donovan Nielsen | Scovan

Jan Jaffer | TREC Dental

Debbie Gust | WOW! Factor Desserts Ltd.

Jamie Ha, Tate Hackert and Darcy Tuer | ZayZoon

What's next?

As the Prairies region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024, Dr. Jones will compete with winners from the Pacific, Ontario, Québec and Atlantic regions for the national honour of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024, which will be presented at a celebration on November 26, 2024 in Toronto. In June 2025, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 will then move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 other country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM hosted in Monaco.

