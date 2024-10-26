CEO and founder of Redbrick named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Pacific

Tobyn Sowden recognized for empowering digital entrepreneurs with innovative solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - | Traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh, and səlilwətaɬ Nations — Tobyn Sowden, CEO and founder of Redbrick — a group of software companies providing trailblazing shared services to digital entrepreneurs— is this year's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Pacific Overall Award winner. Sowden was recognized among nine other entrepreneurs at last night's celebration, hosted in Vancouver.

Musharaf Syed, Tobyn Sowden and Aisha Yang (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"As a seasoned entrepreneur, Tobyn uses his knowledge to help other innovators succeed by guiding them through the complex stages of growing their businesses with strategic advice and services," shares Anita Chang, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Pacific Program Director. "His visionary approach and commitment to equipping entrepreneurs with comprehensive services truly capture the spirit of groundbreaking entrepreneurship."

Redbrick is home to passionate innovators with a mission to build, acquire and scale companies that empower digital entrepreneurs. Through its comprehensive suite of shared services — from digital marketing to finance and culture initiatives — Redbrick provides the tools entrepreneurs need to scale at all growth stages. With its portfolio of companies, including Animoto, Delivra, Leadpages and Shift, Redbrick streamlines resource management and removes the biggest pressures from the shoulders of growing businesses. Starting as a marketing agency, it has since evolved into a powerhouse, earning recognition by PROFIT 500 as the 5th Fastest-Growing Company in Canada and as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers.

As a B Corp certified leader, Redbrick is at the forefront of sustainable entrepreneurship and innovation. Its Digital Scope initiative and partnership with the University of Victoria's "INSPIRE: STEM for Social Impact" program are key in reducing environmental impact and advancing the shift toward carbon neutrality. Redbrick also promotes diversity and inclusivity through its DRIVE network and supports community initiatives, embodying a comprehensive approach to corporate responsibility.

"Tobyn's recognition is a testament to his impactful leadership and innovative vision," says Chang. "His visionary approach has not only driven Redbrick's remarkable success but has also set a new standard for excellence in the tech industry. We're excited to celebrate Tobyn's achievements and those of other visionary entrepreneurs who are shaping the future across diverse industries like manufacturing, real estate, technology and fashion."

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Pacific Award winners:

Michael Carlson, Amielle Lake, William Schonbrun and Barry Yates | CarboNet

Gary Lenett | Duer

Mike Maierle | ETRO Construction

Randy Wu | Fantuan

Joshua Gaglardi | Orion Construction

Yvonne Anderson | Santevia Water Systems

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Pacific EY Ripples Social Entrepreneurs Special Citations:

Niilo Edwards | First Nations Major Projects Coalition

Keith Ippel and Caroline Von Hirschberg | Spring

What's next?

As the Pacific region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024, Sowden will compete with winners from the Prairies, Ontario, Québec and Atlantic regions for the national honour of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024, which will be presented at a celebration on November 26, 2024 in Toronto. In June 2025, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 will then move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 other country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ hosted in Monaco.

More information

Follow #EOYCanada and #EOYPacific on social for the latest event updates. Visit ey.com/ca/EOY for more program details and a complete list of finalists and winners.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs across Canada who master the artful balance of passion, determination, character and skill to create businesses that address the most complex challenges and build a better working world. By joining the program, you'll have the opportunity to celebrate success with your team, inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and gain access to an exclusive global network of program participants that help to build connections, fuel success and navigate long-term growth.

The 2024 Pacific independent judging panel comprises Ryan Barrington-Foote, President, Jim Pattison Group; Christine Bergeron, President and CEO, Concert Properties; Curtis Braber, CEO, BE Power Equipment; Abi Coman-Walker, COO, Acuitas Therapeutics; Stephen Lee, CEO, Musqueam Capital Corp; Bill Tam, Founder & Managing Director, ThoughtBridge.

This year's program national sponsors are TSX Inc., Air Canada , The Printing House , The Globe and Mail and Hillberg & Berk . This year's regional Pacific sponsors are BC Business and Cozen O'Connor.

Jenna Ng Liet Hing, [email protected], +1 647 684 9998