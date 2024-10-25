Clive Kinross recognized for advancing financial access through innovative solutions

TORONTO | TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT, THE ANISHNABEG, THE CHIPPEWA, THE HAUDENOSAUNEE AND THE WENDAT PEOPLES, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Clive Kinross, CEO and founder of Propel Holdings, (TSX:PRL) — a trailblazing FinTech company that has significantly expanded financial opportunities for underserved consumers — is this year's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Ontario Overall Award winner. Kinross was recognized alongside 10 other entrepreneurs at last night's celebration, hosted in Toronto.

Alycia Calvert and Clive Kinross (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"Clive has driven Propel to the forefront of the FinTech industry with his forward-thinking approach and steadfast dedication to financial empowerment," shares Stephanie Lamont, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "His strategic use of AI technology is revolutionizing credit access, demonstrating a perfect blend of cutting-edge solutions and a profound understanding of consumer needs."

Since 2011, Propel has been transforming financial inclusion with its brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh and MoneyKey — and its lending-as-a-service products. Employing proprietary AI that analyzes more than 5,000 data points in seconds, Propel matches users with tailored financial products, offering more favorable rates and amounts. This innovation has transformed credit assessment, facilitating over one million loans and more than one billion dollars in credit.

Under Kinross's leadership, Propel has seen explosive growth in Canada and the US and continues to expand into new markets. His personal journey from immigrant to top entrepreneur underscores his commitment to opportunity and diversity. Propel's workforce and customer base reflect this dedication, with initiatives like its graduation program positively impacting over 750,000 underserved individuals over the past 12 years.

"Clive's dedication to creating opportunities for all exemplifies his visionary leadership and sets a new benchmark in entrepreneurship," says Christopher Gordon, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "We're thrilled to welcome him to our global network of entrepreneurs, who are driving Ontario's prosperity and shaping a brighter future through their innovative businesses."

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Ontario Award winners:

Geraldine Brouwer and Robert Brouwer | Big Country Pet Co.

Lekan Olawoye | Black Professionals in Tech Network Inc.

Nicolas Mulroney | Bond Bakery Brands Limited

Luc Stang | Gincor Werx

Sarab Hans | Hans Dairy Inc.

Kurtis McBride | Miovision

Len Anderson | Renaissance Repair and Supply

Tony Giorgi | Sensi Brands Inc.

Robert Johnson | Treasure Mills Inc.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Ontario Emerging Entrepreneur Special Citation:

Helen Smith | Roo & You

What's next?

As the Ontario region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024, Kinross will compete with winners from the Pacific, Prairies, Québec and Atlantic regions for the national honour of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024, which will be presented at a celebration on November 26, 2024 in Toronto. In June 2025, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 will then move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 other country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ hosted in Monaco.

More information

Follow @EYCanada and #EOYOntario on social for the latest event updates. Visit ey.com/ca/EOY for more program details and a complete list of finalists and winners.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs across Canada who master the artful balance of passion, determination, character and skill to create businesses that address the most complex challenges and build a better working world. By joining the program, you'll have the opportunity to celebrate success with your team, inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and gain access to an exclusive global network of program participants that help to build connections, fuel success and navigate long-term growth.

The 2024 Ontario independent judging panel comprises Gavin Armstrong, Founder and CEO, Lucky Iron Life; Sandra Bosela, Co-Head Private Markets Group, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Private Equity, OPTrust; Reena Chaudhary, Managing Partner, Sia Partners; Kathy Cheng, President, Redwood Classics Apparel; and Mat Micheli, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Viral Nation Inc.

This year's program national sponsors are TSX Inc. , Air Canada, The Printing H ouse , The Globe and Mail and Hillberg & Berk . This year's regional Ontario sponsor is Ontario Global 100. Regional Award show sponsors include McCarthy Tétrault, Sterling Park Financial Group and Northwood Family Office.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com/ca.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information, please contact: Jenna Ng Liet Hing, [email protected], +1 647 684 9998