Ken Harris recognized for pioneering customer-centric innovation in the travel industry

MONTRÉAL| TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE KANIEN'KEHÀ:KA, THE HAUDENOSAUNEE CONFEDERACY, HURON-WENDAT, ABENAKI and ANISHINAABEG, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Ken Harris, CEO and founder of Plusgrade — developers of leading ancillary revenue solutions for the global travel industry — is this year's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Québec Overall Award winner. Harris was recognized alongside eight other entrepreneurs at last night's celebration, hosted in Montréal.

"Ken's visionary leadership and commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences have positioned Plusgrade as an industry trailblazer," says Luc Charbonneau, CPA, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Québec Program Co-Director. "He has been instrumental in driving Plusgrade's success, focusing on their unique ability to create new revenue streams while elevating customer experiences."

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Montréal, Plusgrade now partners with more than 200 companies across the airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail and financial services sectors. Since its inception, the company has transitioned from a single-product focus to becoming a dominant player across multiple travel sectors. Through significant investments in innovative ancillary revenue solutions, Plusgrade introduced game-changing products, such as Bidding for Upgrades and Loyalty Currency Retailing, revolutionizing the travel industry.

Guided by the mission "Millions of Smiles and Billions of Dollars," Harris has steered the company to prioritize exceptional customer experiences while generating substantial revenue for its partners. Beyond financial achievements, Plusgrade's commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging has earned it recognition as one of Canada's Best Workplaces for Women. Harris's dedication to social responsibility is also reflected in his involvement with causes such as serving on the board of directors of the Jewish General Hospital Foundation and the Fondation Marie-Vincent.

"Ken has a remarkable ability to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving travel industry. His foresight and agility in adapting to new trends sets him apart as a true leader," shares Daniel Baer, FCPA, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Québec Program Co-Director. "We're thrilled to celebrate Plusgrade and Québec's exceptional entrepreneurs from various industries, all of whom are excelling in implementing sustainable business models and delivering lasting value to their stakeholders."

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Québec Award winners:

Serge Picard and Rémi Tremblay | Café William

Louis Tremblay | FLO

Dr. Robert Bissonnette | Innovaderm Research

François Roberge | La Vie en Rose

Chiko Nanji | Metro Supply Chain

Alex Brisson | Norda Stelo

Dr. Mark Cohen | Vision Group

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Québec Emerging Entrepreneur Special Citation recipient:

Katherine Homuth | Sheertex

What's next?

As the Québec region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024, Harris will compete with winners from the Pacific, Prairies, Ontario and Atlantic regions for the national honour of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024, which will be presented at a celebration on November 26, 2024 in Toronto. In June 2025, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 will then move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 other country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM hosted in Monaco.

