Graham Rosenberg recognized for transforming health care with North America's fastest-growing networks of dental practices

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Graham Rosenberg, CEO and Founder of dentalcorp — Canada's largest and fastest-growing network of dental practices — is this year's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Ontario Overall Award winner. Rosenberg was recognized as the region's overall winner, among 11 other award winners at last night's celebration hosted in Toronto.

"Rosenberg is a visionary who saw an exceptional opportunity to advance the Canadian dental care industry," says Stephanie Lamont, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "He successfully adapted to the health care industry's evolving regulatory landscape and pushed through every barrier to make dentalcorp the success it is today. His focus on partnership development and helping increase access to oral care in vulnerable populations speaks volumes to the entrepreneurial and positive culture he brings to the organization."

Since 2011, dentalcorp has been committed to advancing the overall wellbeing of Canadians by acquiring dental practices and providing resources and support to help them become best in class. The company empowers professionals with industry-leading technology and expertise, enabling them to preserve their clinical autonomy, unleash their growth potential, and provide exceptional care and experiences for their patients. In just over a decade, it's become a pillar in North America's network of dental practices.

Rosenberg is dedicated to creating inclusive oral care access for all populations in Canada through dentalcorp's multi-year philanthropic commitment in support of pediatric dentistry at children's hospitals. Through his Give Back, Smile Back program, dental professionals across Canada donate their time and expertise to provide essential dental care to underserved individuals.

"By taking the time to understand the needs of health care professionals and keeping patient wellbeing at its core, Rosenberg has set a new bar in dentistry," shares Christopher Gordon, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "We are honoured to celebrate his achievements along with many other outstanding Ontario entrepreneurs across the energy, transportation, logistics, food and real estate development sectors who are building sustainable and purposeful growth in this province and beyond."

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Ontario Award winners:

Aedan Fida, Joe Fida and Giancarlo Sessa | Blade Air

Rob Bianchin and Steve Zinger | Blendtek Ingredients

Dr. Andrew Meikle | The Fertility Partners

Adrian Rocca | Fitzrovia

Elias Demangos | Fortigo Freight Group of Companies

Mark Ang | GoBolt

Chetan Mathur | Next Pathway

Nicasio Co III | Stallion Express

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Ontario Emerging Entrepreneur Special Citation recipients:

Anika Sawni and Niki Sawni | Grüvi

What's next?

As the Ontario region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 overall winner, Rosenberg will compete with winners from the Pacific, Prairies, Québec and Atlantic regions for the national honour of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023, which will be presented at a celebration on November 30, 2023 in Toronto. In June 2024, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 will then move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 other country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM hosted in Monaco.

More information

Follow @EYCanada and #EOYOntario on X for the latest event updates. Visit ey.com/ca/EOY for more program details and a complete list of category finalists and gala dates in other regions.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs across Canada who master the artful balance of passion, determination, character and skill to create businesses that address the most complex challenges and build a better working world. By joining the program, you'll have the opportunity to celebrate success with your team, inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and gain access to an exclusive global network of program participants that help to build connections, fuel success and navigate long-term growth.

The 2023 Ontario independent judging panel comprises Solon Angel, Founder, MindBridge; Gavin Armstrong, President & CEO, Lucky Iron Life; Sandra Bosela, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Private Equity, OPTrust; Reena Chaudhary, Managing Partner, Sia Partners; Somen Mondal, General Manager, Ceridian; and Michelle Scarborough, Managing Partner, BDC.

This year's program national sponsors are TSX Inc., Air Canada and Hillberg & Berk. This year's regional Ontario sponsor is Ontario Global 100.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information: Lina Sakkal, [email protected], +1 514 349 1484