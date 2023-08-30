The Government of Canada invests more than $1 million for infrastructure improvements and renovations to Centre Maillet.

EDMUNDSTON, NB, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Centre Maillet is a pillar of the Edmundston community. Investing in this institution will contribute to the region's artistic, cultural, social and economic development.

Today, René Arsenault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska–Restigouche), announced more than $1 million in funding for infrastructure improvements and renovations to Centre Maillet. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Canadian Heritage is investing $700,000 through the Community Spaces Fund of the Development of Official Language Communities Program. The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency is contributing $450,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

The Province of New Brunswick is also committing $450,000 to the project through New Brunswick's Regional Development Corporation.

Édifice Maillet Inc, more commonly known as Centre Maillet, is a multi-purpose gathering place that contributes significantly to the vitality of the Francophone minority community in New Brunswick's Edmundston region. These renovations will allow Centre Maillet to be a home to renewed cultural and community programming, which will help fully realize the facility's potential.

Quotes

"Located in the heart of a dynamic Francophone community, Centre Maillet is a pillar in Edmundston. Investing in community spaces is key to ensuring the well-being of the community. We support spaces that allow Canadians of all ages to come together to preserve and celebrate their culture within their community."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Investing in public spaces, like the Center Maillet in Saint-Basile, helps grow local economies, stimulates tourism and gives residents a deep sense of belonging."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Édifice Maillet is an integral part of our community's history and vitality. I am delighted that this facility is receiving the necessary updates to make it more modern and allow it to continue to fulfill its mandate. I invite the people of the region to continue to make use of this space and the opportunities it offers to learn, create and gather."

– René Arsenault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska–Restigouche)

"Investments in community infrastructure and cultural spaces like Édifice Maillet contribute to the overall well-being of residents as well as the economic growth in the region. This project is well suited to our goal of building vibrant and sustainable communities as the base for a better New Brunswick."

– The Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation of New Brunswick

"A place for creation, learning, sharing, discussion and mutual support, Centre Maillet is more than just a building. We are extremely grateful for the federal government's support to ensure the continuity of our projects, respond to the various needs in the region and contribute to the development of the community, arts and culture. Centre Maillet offers a world of discovery for generations to come!"

– Michelle Sirois, President, Centre Maillet

Quick facts

The Community Spaces Fund provides funding to official language minority communities for projects aimed at building new community and cultural spaces as well as renovating and modernizing infrastructure and multi-purpose spaces in community centres not attached to educational institutions.

Launched in June 2021 and closed on March 31, 2023, the Canada Community Revitalization Fund provided $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies to invest in shared, inclusive public spaces to make them safe, green and accessible.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund has supported two main streams of activity: adapting community spaces and assets to make them more accessible and inclusive, and developing or improving community spaces to encourage Canadians to get involved in and explore their communities and regions.

Since 2005, Édifice Maillet Inc., also known as Centre Maillet, has operated as a not-for-profit cultural and community organization in the birthplace of Madawaska, in the heart of the Saint-Basile district of Edmundston, New Brunswick. The multi-purpose Centre Maillet serves various needs in the region and contributes to the development of community, arts, culture, sports and recreation. Through its mission and central location, it enhances the vitality of Madawaska's Francophone minorities and supports their development.

