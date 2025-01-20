A Celebration of Winter Wellness: Trans Canada Trail Launches Fifth Annual Blahs to Ahhhs Initiative

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - As the calendar flips to Blue Monday – often regarded as the gloomiest and most challenging day of the year – Trans Canada Trail is launching its fifth annual Blahs to Ahhhs campaign. Running through mid-March, the nationwide initiative encourages people across the country to embrace the outdoors and rediscover the joy, connection and adventure that winter can offer.

Whether it's going for a scenic snowy hike or getting out for a quick lunchtime walk, winter trail use can be a great – and affordable – way to turn "blahs" into "ahhhs" during the coldest months of the year.

"Winter is not something to endure – it's something to embrace," says Meghan Reddick, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer at Trans Canada Trail. "The Blahs to Ahhhs campaign is an invitation for Canadians to see winter as a season of possibility. The Trail is where mental clarity, physical activity, and meaningful connections come together, helping us thrive during these colder months."

Why hit the Trail this winter?

Celebrate Canadian cold: The Trail transforms winter into a season worth celebrating. It's a space to immerse yourself in the stunning scenery that only a Canadian winter can offer.

The Trail transforms winter into a season worth celebrating. It's a space to immerse yourself in the stunning scenery that only a Canadian winter can offer. Save on recreation costs: Family-friendly activities can be expensive – especially in colder months. But more than 80% of Canadians live within 30 minutes of a section of the Trans Canada Trail, making it the perfect free, accessible source of winter fun .

Family-friendly activities can be expensive – especially in colder months. But more than 80% of Canadians live within 30 minutes of a section of the Trans Canada Trail, making it the perfect free, accessible source of winter fun Boost mental health: Studies show that time spent outdoors lifts your mood and reduces stress. One snowy step at a time, the Trail provides a space to connect with nature and find peace amid winter's challenges.

Studies show that time spent outdoors lifts your mood and reduces stress. One snowy step at a time, the Trail provides a space to connect with nature and find peace amid winter's challenges. Get active: With 29,000 km of free winter workouts, the Trail makes it easy to stay energized and healthy all season long – no gym membership required. Whether you're skiing, hiking, or fat-biking, winter activity keeps your body moving.

With 29,000 km of free winter workouts, the Trail makes it easy to stay energized and healthy all season long – no gym membership required. Whether you're skiing, hiking, or fat-biking, winter activity keeps your body moving. Build social connection: Don't hibernate this winter. Gather your loved ones, bundle up, and explore the Trail together. It's a chance to connect and celebrate the best of the season with your community.

Get involved: Share your ahhhs

The Blahs to Ahhhs campaign invites everyone to share how they're embracing winter on the Trail. Participants can join the conversation by sharing their photos on social media using the hashtags #Blahs2Ahhhs25 and #TransCanadaTrail, or visit tctrail.ca/blahs2ahhhs to be entered for weekly prizes.

"Winter on the Trans Canada Trail is a time to connect – with nature, with others and with ourselves," says Reddick. "By stepping onto the Trail, we turn the season into an adventure, one that leaves us feeling renewed and inspired."

Trans Canada Trail's Blahs to Ahhhs winter wellness campaign is generously supported by TD Bank Group through the Bank's Corporate Citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment.

"Through the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's corporate citizenship platform, we're proud to support Trans Canada Trail and its Blahs to Ahhhs winter wellness campaign, which promotes connection in the colder season while encouraging year-round physical and mental well-being," says Joshua Cayer, Manager, Philanthropy, Sustainability & Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group.

Trans Canada Trail representatives are available for interviews in English and French about the campaign and the important role the Trail plays in winter wellbeing.

Resources

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory and connects all three of Canada's coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

