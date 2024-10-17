STEPHENVILLE, NL, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marked the ceremonial opening of Ne'ata'q Place, a shelter for Indigenous women and children in Newfoundland. An initiative of the Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network Inc. (NAWN), the shelter will provide a safe, supportive community for Indigenous women and children affected by family violence.

Celebrating the opening of Ne'ata'q Place were the Director of Ne'ata'q House, Michelle Skinner; Minister Hutchings on behalf of Minister Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; community members; and representatives from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

Ne'ata'q in Mi'kmaq means the sun is coming out. The shelter will provide transitional housing and supportive services, including mental health counselling, life skills development, Indigenous cultural supports, and system navigation. The services will be provided in a welcoming, homelike environment, and the work will be rooted in traditional Mi'kmaw values and traditions, emphasizing culturally competent trauma-informed care.

Providing longer-term stays than crisis shelters, occupancy is available for up to six months. The shelter will include six light and airy rooms with self-contained kitchenettes. Two of the units, one single and one double, are fully accessible.

Funding for Ne'ata'q Place is jointly supported by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Indigenous Services Canada, and the Town of Stephenville.

Ne'ata'q Place is scheduled to open its doors in November 2024.

Quotes

"Together, hand in hand with our dedicated partners, we have built more than a house; we have built a bridge from adversity to strength, from uncertainty to hope."

Dr. Elder Odelle Pike

President Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network

"We are supporting the safety and well-being of Indigenous women and children affected by family violence. Ne'ata'q Place will provide a safe haven devoted to culturally appropriate and trauma-informed care. We congratulate and celebrate the Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network in their work to provide a good way forward."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to today's investment, we are providing new affordable housing units for Indigenous Peoples and women and children fleeing domestic violence right here in Stephenville. This is one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Minister of Rural Economic Development, Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

Quick facts

The Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network Inc. (NAWN) is a non-profit organization that strives to promote, enhance, and encourage the health, social, educational, cultural and political well-being of the Aboriginal women within the Island portion of the province of Newfoundland .

. Project funding includes: $3,644,700 from the federal government through the National Housing Strategy's Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative. $40,000 from the federal government through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's SEED funding. Ongoing operational funding from Indigenous Services Canada. $150,000 in land equity from the Town of Stephenville .



Associated links

Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network to get 6 new transitional housing units

The Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network Inc.

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; ISC Media Relations : 819-953-1160, [email protected]; Michelle Skinner, Director of Ne'ata'q House, 709-721-0474, [email protected]