- Bilingual folk pop artist Gabriel Fredette of Quebec makes program history and takes the Grand Prize-

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's music scene continues to shine, with emerging talent making waves across the country. Today, five outstanding musicians have been named as the winners of the 12th annual Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program. Designed to elevate aspiring Canadian artists through industry connections, mentorship, and performance opportunities, 1000 submissions poured in from every province and territory, showcasing the range and strength of Canada's musical landscape.

Chosen by a panel of industry judges, who reviewed the originality, creativity, and talent of each submission, this year's winners represent a dynamic blend of talent that highlights the richness of Canada's cultural diversity. The Grand Prize winner made program history as the first musician to win with a French-language song.

The 2024 Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program recipients are:

Grand Prize Winner:

Gabriel Fredette (Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec) - The first musician to win with a French-language song.

Second Prize Winner:

Dallas (Toronto, Ontario) – Over 37 million streams and 200,000+ YouTube views and counting.

Third Prize Winners

Jackie Art (Calgary, Alberta) – Black British-Canadian artist captivating audiences with his blend of R&B, grime, and dance.

Mint Simon (Montreal, Quebec) - Unapologetically queer, their music blends 80s and 90s pop.

Tiger Balme (Toronto, Ontario) – Alt-indie band that brings together drums, guitar and bass with vibraphone, harp and harmonies.

As the Grand Prize winner, Gabriel Fredette receives a cash prize of $20,000, exclusive performance opportunities at Canada's Walk of Fame events, including the Canada's Walk of Fame Celebration event on November 20 in Toronto - private studio recording time at the renowned Metalworks Studios, and more. The Second Prize winner, receives a $10,000 cash prize, and each of the Third Prize winners are awarded $5,000.

