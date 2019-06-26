Celebrating 40 Years of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

The Government of Canada Supports the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), announced Government of Canada support for the 40th edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal.

Canadian Heritage has provided $1.25 million for the 2019 edition of the Festival, including $1 million from the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. This will ensure that audiences have access to diverse programming and performances by internationally renowned artists, including many free performances. In addition, $250,000 will be dedicated to celebrating Canadian Multiculturalism Day as part of the Celebrate Canada program.

The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal can now implement its international marketing strategy for the 2019 and 2020 editions, thanks to a non-repayable contribution of $1,374,750 from CED. This funding will also enable the development and creation of "HUBS": new festival sites in various strategic areas throughout the island of Montréal. These will help bring the action from downtown to the whole island. In 2019, the Festival International de Jazz will be hosted in the borough of Verdun.

Quotes

"The Festival International de Jazz—an event that visitors and music lovers won't want to miss—will bring life to the city for the 40th year. An exceptional showcase for Canadian artists, the festival is spreading out into the city for the first time this year and giving Verdun the opportunity to enjoy its bold and rich lineup that makes room for emerging performers. Our government is proud to be a part of the vitality of our cultural scene and the success of this major celebration."

-The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Now in its 40th year, the Festival International de Jazz invites festival-goers from around the world to be entertained by artists brimming with talent, creativity and originality. CED's financial support for international marketing and product development will help attract more visitors and generate considerable economic benefits while also contributing to the festival's visibility and reputation. We are glad to support this unique cultural and artistic gathering that generates significant economic benefits in Greater Montréal and creates hundreds of jobs in the city."

-The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Quick Facts

The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal was founded in 1980. This year's event will be held from June 26 to July 6. Nearly 2 million festival-goers are expected for this 40th edition. Presented over 10 days on 20 different stages, the festival will host over 500 concerts, three quarters of them free.

To celebrate the festival's 40th anniversary, there will be a special surprise event during the evening of June 26 at Place des Festivals: The Brooks will be joined by many other artists to revisit some of the great classics performed at the festival over the last 40 years.

Three major events are planned for the free outdoor stages, including performances by two Quebec artists, Charlotte Cardin on June 27 and Matt Holubowski on July 6. Australian artist Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker will take the stage on July 2. Other festival highlights include Norah Jones, Peter Frampton, Bryan Adams and many more.

The new Tempo series, part of the Canadian Multiculturalism Day festivities, will be presented free of charge every evening at 6 p.m.

The Quebec Economic Development Program supports the economic development and diversification of regions and helps them capitalize on economic development opportunities.

