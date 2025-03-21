Celebrating 15 years of the National Shipbuilding Strategy and contributions from Ontario Shipyards

ST. CATHARINES, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) is a long-term commitment to renew the vessel fleets of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG), create a sustainable shipbuilding sector and generate economic benefits for Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Ali Ehsassi, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Services and Procurement, accompanied by the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, visited Ontario Shipyards to highlight the 15th anniversary of the NSS and recognize the shipyard's contribution to the Canadian marine industry.

Canada is celebrating 15 years of progress under the NSS toward renewing the federal fleet and revitalizing the marine industry. Since 2010, Canadian shipyards have delivered 8 large vessels and 34 small vessels to the RCN and the CCG, with 6 more large vessels and approximately 15 small vessels and craft under construction.

These efforts are not only ensuring the safety and security of Canada's waters, but have also provided substantial economic benefits by creating jobs and fostering innovation within the shipbuilding industry. NSS contracts awarded between 2012 and 2024 are estimated to have contributed approximately $38.7 billion ($2.8 billion per year) to Canada's gross domestic product and have created or maintained over 21,400 jobs per year between 2012 and 2025.

Ontario Shipyards is currently working on the vessel life extension of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) George R. Pearkes and the CCGS Terry Fox, which is the largest vessel life extension project ever undertaken by the CCG. The shipyard has completed over 50 dry-docking and alongside refit projects on CCG vessels since 2012.

Canada recognizes and appreciates the ongoing contributions of Ontario Shipyards to the federal fleet and the NSS, particularly in vessel repair, refit and maintenance, which play a critical role in ensuring the safe operation of CCG vessels.

"Ontario Shipyards continues to be an important partner in Canada's shipbuilding industry and today I am pleased to be here as we commemorate the 15th anniversary of the NSS. The NSS has fostered remarkable job creation, innovation and economic growth in Ontario, with thousands of jobs established and sustained since its inception. As we look to the future, I am excited to see the continued contributions of Ontario Shipyards to our nation's maritime strength and economic development."

The Honourable Ali Ehsassi

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Services and Procurement

"Our National Shipbuilding Strategy has created jobs across the country while strengthening our economic resilience. And on the 15th anniversary of this strategy, we celebrate Ontario Shipyards and its critical work in ensuring the success of the industry and our nation's maritime capabilities and economic prosperity."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Today, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated team at Ontario Shipyards for their exceptional contributions to the National Shipbuilding Strategy. Your hard work and commitment have been instrumental in advancing our maritime capabilities and ensuring the safety and security of our nation. As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, it is important to recognize the significant milestones we have achieved together. This strategy has not only revitalized our shipbuilding industry, but also created thousands of jobs and fostered innovation across the country. I look forward to continuing our collaboration and building a stronger, more resilient Canada."

Charles Sousa

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Government Transformation, Public Services and Procurement

"Ontario has a proud shipbuilding legacy. Engaging the Ontario shipbuilding industry is vital to Canada's maritime defence. Today's announcement by the federal government, along with the Province of Ontario's $200-million commitment, strengthens our industry at a crucial time. As Canada works toward its NATO 2% commitment and marks 15 years of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, sustained investment is key to our security and economic stability. On behalf of Ontario Shipyards and our industry partners, we look forward to building on this momentum and securing our place in Canada's long-term shipbuilding strategy."

Shaun Padulo

President and Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Shipyards

"Today we celebrate the contributions of Ontario's shipbuilders and the entire supply chain. Their dedication and expertise have not only helped strengthen Canada's shipbuilding industry, but have also driven economic growth and created lasting opportunities for communities across the country. Together, we are not just building ships, we are building a resilient, innovative future for our country, ensuring that we are equipped to protect our waters for generations to come."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our government's National Shipbuilding Strategy is creating and supporting jobs throughout Canada, including right here in St. Catharines. I am proud of the important role Ontario Shipyards has played in revitalizing Canada's shipbuilding industry and bolstering our economy. Together, we are ensuring continued growth, innovation, and prosperity for our community."

Chris Bittle

Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"The achievements of Ontario Shipyards demonstrate the success of the National Shipbuilding Strategy in promoting innovation, creating jobs, and building a more competitive Canadian shipbuilding sector. Thanks to its dynamic team, Ontario Shipyards continues to drive excellence in shipbuilding while contributing to the Niagara Ports Trade Corridor, which strengthens the Niagara economy and enhances our supply chains. By collaborating with industry leaders like Ontario Shipyards, our government has modernized Canada's fleet, created good-paying local jobs, and stimulated regional economic growth."

Vance Badawey

Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

The Government of Canada's NSS is a long-term, multi-billion-dollar program aimed at renewing the fleets of the CCG and the RCN to ensure that Canada's maritime agencies have the modern ships they need to fulfill their missions, while revitalizing Canada's marine industry, creating middle-class jobs and maximizing economic benefits across the country.

As of March 2025, a total of $6.63 billion in contracts have been awarded to Ontario firms. Included in this amount was $6.4 billion for repair, refit and maintenance. The remainder of the contracts were for small ship construction efforts.

, a total of in contracts have been awarded to firms. Included in this amount was for repair, refit and maintenance. The remainder of the contracts were for small ship construction efforts. Contracts awarded in the province of Ontario account for 18.24% of total NSS contracts awarded.

account for 18.24% of total NSS contracts awarded. Specializing in repairs, maintenance and conversions, Ontario Shipyards excels in services like steel replacement and structural remodeling, handling both large and small projects since its founding.

Ontario Shipyards is committed to environmentally responsible ship recycling, ensuring vessels are safely disposed of at the end of their life cycle while protecting waterways.

The NSS aims to deliver more than 150 new military and civilian ships over the next 30 years.

