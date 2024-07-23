DRESDEN, ON, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - On Saturday, July 27, join us at the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History for Emancipation Day — an annual celebration of hope and freedom that commemorates the end of slavery in Canada and is a reminder of the continuing struggle for inclusivity and equity.

The Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History celebrates Emancipation Day by bringing together historians, chefs, storytellers, poets and musicians for day-long activities that explore Ontario's Black history and reinforce the importance of freedom, justice and the ongoing fight against racial inequality. This year, the event will run from 9:30 a.m. through 3 p.m. It is a free, fun and educational event featuring music, presenters, crafts and food. Lunch will be available for purchase and seating is available, or you may bring your own lawn chair.

"Emancipation Day is a significant day of celebration in Ontario," said John Ecker, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Ontario Heritage Trust. "By showcasing these celebrations at the Trust's Josiah Henson Museum each year, we're continuing to honour the history of Black Ontarians who not only came to Canada to escape slavery but those who have since called Ontario home and have contributed so much to our province."

"Each year, the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History delivers engaging programs to educate the public about Black history," said Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. "I encourage everybody to visit the museum to learn about the importance of Emancipation Day, and join them in celebrating the lasting contributions of Black Ontarians to the social, cultural and economic prosperity of our province. By understanding our shared heritage, we can build a stronger, more inclusive Ontario."

Emancipation Day at the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History is generously supported by the RBC Foundation.

Speakers and performers at Emancipation Day in 2024 will include:

Awakened Voices Narratives (9:35 a.m. and 1 p.m.)

Dedicated to recognizing the contributions and achievement of Ontario's early Black settlers, this dynamic acting troupe inspires through powerful performances and engaging narratives.

Robert Ball (9:55 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.)

With "a voice that's smooth as silk," Robert Ball blends soul, neo-soul, jazz and easy listening, crafting heartfelt music that resonates with global audiences.

Blackburn Brothers (10:15 a.m. and 1:40 p.m.)

Get ready to groove with the Blackburn Brothers, a dynamic band of brothers bringing a powerful blend of blues, R&B and soul. With a rich musical heritage and captivating performances, they celebrate history, freedom and family.

YVNG JRIP (10:35 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

Experience the innovative beats and compelling lyrics of YVNG JRIP, a 17-year-old hip-hop artist from Chatham. Despite his youth, YVNG JRIP has already made significant waves in the music industry with his unique sound and dedication to his craft.

Dwayne Morgan (10:45 a.m. and 2:10 p.m.)

A prominent figure in the global spoken word community, Dwayne Morgan — a celebrated, writer, producer, and two-time Canadian National Poetry Slam Champion — delivers his signature, powerful poetry.

Babarinde Williams (11:05 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.)

Experience Drummin' up Ubuntu with award-winning master drummer Babarinde Williams. This interactive drumming program celebrates our interconnectedness through captivating songs, chants, stories and drumming. Drums are provided for this unforgettable, hands-on experience for all ages.

Chef Patience Chirisa (11:25 a.m.)

Fire up your senses with Chef Patience Chirisa, a culinary expert in pan-African cuisine. Born in Zimbabwe, Chef Chirisa will offer a delectable selection of finger foods, while sharing her passion for blending traditional African ingredients with international flavours.

Remarks and Quilt Unveiling (11:45 a.m.)

Join us for the unveiling of our community quilt. During Black History Month 2024, students from the Lambton Kent District School Board contributed meaningful pieces of fabric for a collaborative quilt, stitched together by the local community.

About the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History

The Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History is owned and operated by the Ontario Heritage Trust. This site celebrates the life and work of Reverend Josiah Henson and explores the history of the Underground Railroad in Ontario. The museum provides a space to discuss the legacy of slavery and racism and the enduring pursuit for social justice. Visit our website to learn more.

