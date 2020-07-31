Celebrate Canada's History Differently This Summer with the Virtual Northern Lights Show

Canadian Heritage will be presenting its classic summer sound and light show online!

OTTAWA, ON, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - The sound and light show that usually runs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in the summer is coming to you a bit differently this year. Starting today, Canadian Heritage is making the Northern Lights show available for Canadians to access online for free. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Government of Canada's priority of ensuring the health and safety of Canadians, Canadian Heritage has had to rethink its popular summer show. Production company TKNL, which designed the show, has recreated the emblematic Parliament Buildings on screen to offer a new experience for online viewers. This colourful 35-minute show is a unique opportunity for Canadians across the country to come together with loved ones and celebrate their culture and history.

A variety of fun educational activities, which let visitors learn and test their knowledge of Canada, are new to the website this year. It's fun for all ages!

Quotes

"Northern Lights is a one-of-a-kind experience. The images, narration and soundtrack brilliantly depict the pivotal moments that have defined our history and culture. This summer, the sound and light show is going virtual! Why not plan a fun summer activity and watch the show at home with your loved ones? Being proud to be Canadian is what unites us, even when we have to stay two metres apart!"

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Over a million people have watched the Northern Lights show since it launched in 2015.

For 2020, the show has been expanded to recognize the contribution of women in the Second World War, the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands and the contribution of the Métis Nation to Manitoba's entry into Confederation 150 years ago.

Summer 2020 is the sixth edition of the sound and light show.

Manulife is the exclusive sponsor of Northern Lights.

