DRESDEN, ON, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - This February, join the Ontario Heritage Trust to celebrate Black History Month with events and programs at the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History.

The museum, historically known as the Dawn Settlement, was the home of Josiah Henson, abolitionist and a conductor on the Underground Railroad. The museum uses Henson's story as a starting point to encourage visitors to explore and discover the contributions of Black Ontarians to the social, political, economic and cultural fabric of the province.

This year's celebrations include storytelling and educational activities that highlight the enduring legacy and social impact of Ontario's Black communities. Learn more about special programming and events at the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History below:

Black History Month flag raising

January 31 at 12 p.m.

At the Chatham City Centre, 315 King Street West, Chatham-Kent

Mayor Darrin Canniff and representatives from local Black heritage sites will raise the Pan-African flag to mark the start of Black History Month.

Book launch: In the Light of Dawn by Marie Carter at the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History

February 8 at 1 p.m.

Discover the Dawn Settlement's impact through Marie Carter's latest work, which illuminates the role of this historical abolitionist community. This event will feature an interview with Carter by Dr. Afua Cooper, followed by a Q-and-A and book signing. Register here.

FREE virtual public tour of the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History

February 14 at 1 p.m.

Join us for a 75-minute virtual tour that brings the history of the Underground Railroad to life through artifacts, a walking tour of historical buildings, interactive activities and storytelling. A Q-and-A session will follow. Reserve your spot today.

In-person public tours at the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History

Daily from February 18-21

Visit the Josiah Henson Museum in person during Black History Month. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with guided tours offered twice daily at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for students and seniors, $5 for children ages 6-12 and children under 6 get in free. Admission for a whole family is $25.

Student Educational Virtual Tours

Throughout February and March

Supported by the RBC Foundation, these interactive virtual tours engage students across Ontario in meaningful discussions about Black history. By exploring Josiah Henson's life and the early contributions of people of African descent, students gain valuable insights into examples of Black Ontarian resilience and leadership that have shaped Ontario's past and can inspire its future.

Learn more

Explore the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History video library for more educational content about the province's Black heritage and history.

For more programs and additional Ontario Heritage Trust resources to celebrate Black History Month, visit the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History's Special event and Programming page.

About the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History

The Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History is owned and operated by the Ontario Heritage Trust. It is a centre for learning and teaching about Ontario's Black history, and a space to discuss the legacy of slavery and racism as well as the enduring pursuit for social justice. Its namesake, Josiah Henson, was a conductor on the Underground Railroad and a lifelong educator. Education remains fundamental to the mission of the site today and the site fulfills Henson's vision with profound impact. Its passionate team are enthralling storytellers, fostering stronger cultural affiliations and mutual understanding. Visit www.heritagetrust.on.ca/jhm to learn more.

About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Ontario Heritage Trust (the Trust) is an agency of the Government of Ontario. The Trust conserves, interprets and shares Ontario's heritage. The Trust conserves provincially significant cultural and natural heritage, interprets Ontario's history, celebrates its diversity and educates Ontarians of its importance in our society. The Trust envisions an Ontario where we conserve, value and share the places and landscapes, histories, traditions and stories that embody our heritage, now and for future generations.

