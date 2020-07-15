CDPQ renews its support for Medicom

MONTRÉAL, July 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) announced a loan to Medicom, one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of infection control products. In addition to disinfectants and sterilization products, the Québec-based company specializes in personal protective equipment, including medical grade face masks and gloves.

Medicom has a large manufacturing network, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. Through thirteen distribution centres and ten plants, the company serves thousands of clients operating in the health care and industrial sectors. In recent weeks, Medicom announced the construction of four new plants, which will be located in Québec, France, the United Kingdom and Singapore to produce millions of N95 and surgical masks each month.

While the company is already firmly established in developed countries, growth markets represent the next step in Medicom's strategy to expand through acquisitions.

"Medicom is very proud of our critical role protecting health care workers for over 30 years. The financing announced today will let us continue serving existing markets, while expanding our footprint internationally and assessing new markets that show promising growth," said Guillaume Laverdure, President and Global Chief Operating Officer of Medicom.

"CDPQ is pleased to renew its support for Medicom and allow it to explore new avenues for expansion and increase access to its infection control products," added Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec Investments and Stewardship Investing at CDPQ. "Given the nature of its industry and its multi-year contracts, Medicom possesses the resilience that perfectly aligns with CDPQ's strategy as a long-term investor."

Already a financial partner of Medicom, CDPQ's support will notably be used to expand the company in Asian markets in the coming years.

About Medicom

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom operates under the Kolmi-Hopen company in Angers, France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro in the UK.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com.

About Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at December 31, 2019, it held CAD 340.1 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter @LaCDPQ or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

