QUÉBEC, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Norda Stelo is proud to formalize CDPQ's capital stake after two years as a lender. This strategic partnership is aligned with a shared vision of innovation, sustainability and global outreach, marking a key move for Norda Stelo, Québec leader in impact engineering.

Norda Stelo therefore announces the closing of $28.1 million in equity financing from CDPQ while remaining majority-held by its employee-shareholders. This partnership will enable the company to accelerate its growth in key sectors such as infrastructure, natural resources and strategic industries, while consolidating its leadership role in the transition to a greener economy. Driven by the ambition to become the world leader in asset durability, this financial backing will make it possible for Norda Stelo to increase its capacity for innovation, pursue its acquisition plan and amplify its positive impact on its clients and the communities where it operates, both in Canada and internationally.

"We are honoured to count on the support of CDPQ, a partner of choice that shares our vision of innovation and sustainability. At Norda Stelo, we strongly believe that a company's strength lies in its ability to create a positive and lasting impact for individuals and communities alike. This partnership is tangible recognition of Norda Stelo's expertise and the relevance of its mission. Together, we will continue to build concrete solutions to meet the major challenges of our time, not by becoming the best in the world, but the best for the world," said Alex Brisson, President and CEO of Norda Stelo.

"This partnership with Norda Stelo reflects our ambition to support the growth of companies that place sustainability and innovation at the heart of their business model. After two years as a lender, during which we facilitated new local and national acquisitions, we are strengthening our commitment as a shareholder to invest in projects that will have a beneficial impact on our economy and our environment," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at CDPQ.

This investment represents a historic turning point for Norda Stelo, representing its first equity offering in 60 years. This considered choice is based on a shared vision: Continue accessing larger markets and sharing Québec know-how. CDPQ's collaboration, which began in 2023, was key to completing the integrations of CWA Engineers and InnovExplo. The partnership announced today is built on proven synergies and mutual trust.

AEC Advisors, through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC, acted as financial advisor to Norda Stelo for the transaction.

ABOUT NORDA STELO

Established in 1963 and headquartered in Quebec, Canada, Norda Stelo stands as an esteemed independent engineering firm. For six decades, it has been distinguished for its comprehensive expertise in executing integrated projects across a spectrum of sectors. These include transportation infrastructures like roads, ports, and railways, as well as diverse industries such as mining and metals, energy, and manufacturing and processing. The firm's enduring legacy is marked by its commitment to innovation, quality, and the successful delivery of complex projects. The company supports its customers at every stage of their projects, emphasizing its commitment to quality, innovation, and value creation.

Norda Stelo operates in Canada, the United States and New Caledonia, with projects completed in over 50 countries. A leading, B Corp-certified engineering firm in Canada, Norda Stelo demonstrates its commitment to the common good and sustainability in all its projects. For more information on Norda Stelo and its services, visit www.norda.com.

ABOUT NORDA STELO'S INNOVATIONS AND SOLUTIONS GROUP

Norda Stelo's Innovations and Solutions group develops and delivers innovative solutions and services to customers in road, port, and rail transport infrastructures, as well as in various industries including mining and metals, energy and manufacturing and processing. These solutions include asset management, ESG initiatives, decarbonization and the STELAR asset management technology platform. For more information, visit www.stelar.ai.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2024, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 473 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

