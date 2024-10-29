MONTRÉAL, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Medicom Group ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading providers of infection prevention and control solutions, is proud to present the billionth mask produced in its Saint-Laurent plant to the Quebec Minister for the Economy, Mr. Christopher Skeete.

"Opening our factory during the pandemic was a significant challenge that tested our ability to adapt to the situation. Today, as we cross the threshold of one billion masks produced, we are demonstrating that the combination of industrial determination and government support can meet the most ambitious challenges. We are proud to contribute to the protection of healthcare workers in Quebec and Canada and remain committed to strengthening our ability to face future crises together," said Guillaume Laverdure, CEO of Medicom.

"I applaud the productivity of Medicom's mask manufacturing plant. In addition to strengthening our supply autonomy, this company allows us to be self-sufficient in masks and continues to make Quebec a leader in innovation and medical equipment," said Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy and Minister responsible for the Fight against Racism.

Medicom's mask and N95 plant, a symbol of resilience and environmental responsibility

In just 90 days during the spring of 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we erected our plant that embodies Quebec's resilience and innovation.

With 183 dedicated employees, we are the only company in Quebec to produce surgical masks and N95 respirators with a reduced environmental footprint. Our main raw material, the mask filter, comes from our plant in Saint-Eustache, only 40 km away, minimizing transport and environmental impact compared to imported products. We also use electric trucks for all deliveries to the ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux.

Our scalability allows us to respond quickly to unplanned needs, ensuring the continued protection of the people of Quebec and Canada.

About Medicom

Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has evolved to become one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, infection prevention and control products for the medical, dental, industrial, and retail markets.

Medicom has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for four years in a row since 2021.

