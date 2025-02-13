MONTRÉAL, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - CDPQ welcomes the announcement, by CAE's Board of Directors, of the appointment of four new members, including the appointment of Calin Rovinescu, a seasoned leader in the aerospace industry, as Chairman. These changes reflect CAE's commitment to renewing its corporate governance, in particular by taking into account the opinions of certain shareholders, including CDPQ, its largest institutional investor with a 9.7% stake in the company.

"Our position as a major shareholder prompted us to play a proactive and constructive role in this renewal process by leveraging our network and influence. This mobilization and the end result perfectly illustrate our dual mandate: while we aim to achieve optimal returns, we do not hesitate to get involved when necessary to support champions of the Québec economy, like CAE," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at CDPQ. "CAE and its Board of Directors will be able to count on a renowned and seasoned Chairman whose career has been characterized by major achievements in business as well as in the aerospace industry, in Québec, Canada and internationally."

CDPQ is also pleased with the three other appointments that have been announced, including those of Louis Têtu, whom it has designated as a director, Katherine A. Lehman and Peter Lee who join the group of experienced directors already in place to move the company forward. More specifically, CDPQ highlights the mobilization of influential individuals in the Québec business community to play active roles in the governance of this global leader in the aerospace industry.

These changes will become effective on February 14, 2025.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2024, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 452 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

