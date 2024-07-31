Investment is aligned with commitment to support Québec's financial expertise and the growth of its asset managers

CDPQ intends to double the amount invested with Québec fund managers by 2028

MONTRÉAL, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - CDPQ, a global investment group, today announced that it has invested $600 million with Fiera Capital, a leading Québec asset management firm, as part of its ambition to increase the funds entrusted to Québec asset managers to $8 billion by 2028.

This investment is part of CDPQ's commitment to support Québec's financial expertise and to stimulate growth in the local asset management industry. Within four years, CDPQ intends on more than doubling the amounts it entrusts to Québec fund managers. This commitment is complementary to CDPQ's global objective of reaching $100 billion in investments in Québec by 2026.

The $600 million invested with Fiera Capital will also support the firm's international expansion and will be allocated to its Active and Strategic Fixed Income and Fiera Atlas Global Companies strategies. In addition, CDPQ has recently made investments in the Québec Emerging Manager Program (QEMP), and the Investi and Inovia Capital funds. It also entrusted sums to Québec portfolio firms including Bastion Asset Management, Montrusco Bolton Investments and Van Berkom Global Asset Management.

"Contributing to Québec's economic development is at the heart of CDPQ's mission. By entrusting $600 million to Fiera Capital, a well-established and successful manager, we are benefiting from local financial expertise and supporting the growth of Québec's asset management industry, while also contributing to the diversification and performance of our portfolio," said Vincent Delisle, Executive Vice-President and Head of Liquid Markets at CDPQ.

"CDPQ's renewed trust in Fiera Capital, a pillar of Québec finance, underscores our role as an investment leader. Fiera Capital stands out for its ability to offer optimized portfolio solutions, combining innovation and precision in risk and return management. Our commitment to excellence allows us to meet the diverse needs of our clients," said Maxime Ménard, President and CEO of Fiera Capital Canada and Global Private Wealth.

ABOUT CDPQ

CDPQ invests constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, CDPQ works alongside its partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. CDPQ is active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2023, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 434 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

ABOUT FIERA

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. Fiera Capital delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

