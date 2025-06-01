MONTRÉAL, June 1, 2025 /CNW/ - CDPQ acknowledges the significant contribution of Marc-André Blanchard, Executive Vice-President and Head of CDPQ Global and Global Head of Sustainability, who announced today his departure to take on the role of Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Mark Carney.

Arriving at CDPQ in 2020, Marc-André Blanchard has profoundly impacted the organization. A former Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations and a recognized leader in the private sector, he has leveraged his expertise to serve CDPQ's international ambitions and sustainable development strategy.

Under his leadership, CDPQ Global was established to support its investment teams on the ground through high-level relations with governments and partners worldwide in order to assist Québec companies in their globalization and to position CDPQ as a preferred investment partner internationally.

In 2022, Marc-André Blanchard also took over the leadership of the Sustainability team, where he played a decisive role. Under his direction, CDPQ adopted an ambitious approach to the energy transition and promoted its global leadership on sustainability issues in major international forums, achieving significant progress. CDPQ recently reached and surpassed its climate targets and was recognized last year as the world's leading pension fund for governance, sustainability, and resilience by Global SWF, a benchmark in the industry.

Marc-André Blanchard leaves behind a strong and experienced team ready to execute the vision he has developed.

"CDPQ is an exceptional organization, and it has been an honour to serve Québec and the six million Quebecers it represents. I leave knowing there is a strong, committed and innovative team that will continue to raise the bar and showcase CDPQ on the international stage. Answering the call to serve my country is a decision I make with humility and enthusiasm," said Marc-André Blanchard.

"Marc-André has definitely left his mark on CDPQ. Thanks to his leadership, we have transformed from an organization present in the world to a truly united and globally recognized organization. Additionally, we have raised our ambition in sustainable investment, which is now a hallmark of the institution. Marc-André has always been driven by a deep desire to serve the public, and we thank him for his significant contribution to CDPQ as well as for the skilled team he has built. We wish him every success in his new role," said Charles Emond, President and CEO of CDPQ.

