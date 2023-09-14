NIPIGON, ON, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to disrupting criminal activity and keeping prohibited weapons out of our communities.

The Agency announced today that an arrest has been made for weapons and smuggling offences as part of an investigation by the CBSA Northern Ontario Region Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division.

Nunchaku, shurikens, prohibited knives, conductive energy weapons and a cartridge for a conductive energy weapon seized as a result of an August 9, 2023 search warrant in Nipigon, Ontario. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

In August 2022, border services officers working at the Vancouver International Mail Centre intercepted a package containing a Taser destined for a residential address in Nipigon, Ontario. The CBSA launched an investigation into the importation of prohibited weapons.

On August 9, 2023, CBSA investigators, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, executed a search warrant at the residence in Nipigon, Ontario. During the search of the residence, officers located and seized several prohibited weapons:

1 nunchaku

3 shurikens

7 prohibited knives

2 conductive energy weapons

a cartridge for a conductive energy weapon

As a result, Daniel Borg of Nipigon, Ontario, has been charged by the CBSA with the following:

Smuggling, contrary to Section 159(1)(a) of the Customs Act

Possession of illegally imported goods, contrary to Section 155 of the Customs Act

Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapons, contrary to Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code

Knowingly importing prohibited weapons/devices into Canada , contrary to Section 103(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

The accused is next scheduled to appear in court in Thunder Bay on October 3, 2023.

Quotes

"Canada Border Services Agency officers are committed to detecting and intercepting prohibited weapons and dangerous goods at the border. This seizure is another example of collaboration with local law enforcement partners as we work together to keep Canadians safe."

— Eric Lapierre, Regional Director General, CBSA Northern Ontario Region

Quick Facts

Smuggling and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law.

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. Learn more about weapons that are prohibited in Canada .

. For the latest seizure statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

