All goods entering Canada, whether by mail, or other modes of entry (air, marine, land, rail), must be reported to the CBSA and may be subject to a more in-depth exam. The CBSA enforces over 100 acts of Parliament on behalf of the Government, as they apply at the border. CBSA officers have the authority to examine in-bound shipments as well as goods for export.

Personal, mail, courier, and commercial shipments are subject to the Customs Act and may be examined for prohibited goods, including cannabis and cannabis products.

Under the Cannabis Act, it remains illegal to import into Canada, or export from Canada, cannabis and cannabis products without a valid permit or exemption (including CBD products derived from cannabis or hemp) issued by the Government of Canada.

Individuals who do not declare their cannabis when entering Canada may face enforcement action, such as seizure, arrest, and/or monetary penalties. The penalty will be applied based on the type, severity and frequency of the contravention.

The CBSA is committed to providing integrated border services that balance the need to support national security and public safety priorities while facilitating the cross-border movement of legitimate travellers and goods. In 2021, the CBSA has made 22,779 cannabis seizures totaling 16,498 kilograms.* Travellers visiting or returning to Canada can contribute to a smooth border crossing by understanding and complying with their obligations at the Canadian border.

Avoid seizures, fines or arrest: Don't bring it into Canada. Don't take it out of Canada.

* Statistical data is subject to change over time

