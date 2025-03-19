POINT EDWARD, ON, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to intercepting and investigating smuggling attempts at our border and disrupting organized crime.

Today, the CBSA and the RCMP announce the seizure of approximately 419 kg of suspected cocaine from two recent enforcement actions at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario, with an estimated street value of $11 million.

Working with law enforcement partners, the CBSA's National Targeting Centre identified two commercial shipments potentially containing narcotics bound for Canada from the United States.

Based on this intelligence, on February 27, 2025, a commercial truck coming from the United States was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers seized four duffle bags containing approximately 86 kg of suspected cocaine, with an estimated value of $2.3 million. The RCMP have charged Pawandeep Dhillon, 34, of Innisfil, Ontario, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A week later on March 6, 2025, the CBSA referred another tractor-trailer coming from the United States for a secondary examination. Border services officers seized 333 kg of suspected cocaine from the trailer of the commercial load, with an estimated value of $9 million. The RCMP have charged Ravinderbir Singh, 23, of Brampton, Ontario, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The drivers and the suspected narcotics were transferred to the custody of the RCMP. Both matters are currently before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Sarnia, Ontario.

The success of these significant seizures is due to the collective contributions of law enforcement partners working together to ensure the security and safety of the country by exposing and dismantling dangerous criminal networks and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

Quotes

"Strengthening Canada's border protects Canadian communities. These significant seizures demonstrate a shared commitment to protecting North American security from organized crime groups who threaten our people."

~ The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"I want to thank our border services officers, our Intelligence team and the National Targeting Centre, and our RCMP partners who have been ever-vigilant in detecting and stopping illegal drugs from entering our country. Since the start of 2025, the CBSA in the Southern Ontario Region has seized over $68 million worth of narcotics coming from the United States."

~Michael Prosia, A/Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

" This is a prime example of the strength that our Law Enforcement Organizations provide to Ontario and Canada through partnerships and cooperation. We value these partnerships and continue to serve Canadians, shoulder to shoulder, in combatting the illegal importing of drugs into Canada and more specifically, Ontario.

Superintendent Dale Foote, Officer in Charge of Border Integrity, Central Region, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Quick Facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system. As part of Canada's Border Plan, the CBSA has launched Operation Blizzard, a targeted, cross-country initiative aimed at intercepting illegal contraband arriving and leaving Canada , with a focus on fentanyl and other synthetic narcotics.

Border Plan, the CBSA has launched Operation Blizzard, a targeted, cross-country initiative aimed at intercepting illegal contraband arriving and leaving , with a focus on fentanyl and other synthetic narcotics. The RCMP and the CBSA work closely in an investigative capacity, along with other domestic and international law enforcement partners, to combat the impact that cross-border criminal activity is having on our communities.

The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. The RCMP works with the CBSA to protect Canada from inbound and outbound criminal threats through criminal investigations and prosecutions related to narcotic smuggling.

from inbound and outbound criminal threats through criminal investigations and prosecutions related to narcotic smuggling. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals, this may mean removal from Canada and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals, this may mean removal from and a ban on returning to . For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Website: www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

X: @CanBorderSOR

Facebook: CanBorder

Instagram: CanBorder

YouTube: CanBorder

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: @rcmpont

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contact information: Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations, [email protected]; Royal Canadian Mounted Police: Media Relations, Email: media.relations.rcmp-Ontario