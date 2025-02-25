CALGARY, AB, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping harmful drugs from entering our communities and to disrupting organized crime.

Today, the CBSA announced the interception of 186 kg of methamphetamine and 42 kg of cocaine from two commercial trucks seeking entry into Canada at the Coutts port of entry in southern Alberta.

CBSA officers seize 186 kg of methamphetamine at Coutts port of entry on December 24, 2024 and 42 kg of cocaine on January 18, 2025. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

On December 24, 2024, CBSA officers examined a commercial truck that was carrying a mixed load destined for Calgary, Alberta. During the examination, officers noticed abnormalities in the load that led to the discovery of 186 kg of methamphetamine, with an estimated value of $1.86 million CAD.

On January 18, 2025, a commercial truck carrying a mixed shipment, also destined for Calgary, was directed towards secondary examination. During the search, officers found two cardboard boxes in the truck trailer containing multiple bricks of cocaine. In total, officers discovered and seized 42 kg of cocaine, with an estimated value of over $1 million CAD.

In both cases, the CBSA arrested the drivers who were then transferred to the custody of the Alberta RCMP. The investigations are ongoing.

"The safety and security of Canadians is our top priority. These significant seizures are examples of the dedication and expertise of CBSA's officers as they continue to work each and every day to prevent illegal drugs, like fentanyl, and contraband from breaching our borders. I also want to recognize and thank the RCMP for their ongoing commitment to public safety."

- The Honourable David McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

"CBSA officers remain vigilant and dedicated to preventing dangerous drugs from reaching our communities. We remain committed to securing and protecting our border alongside our RCMP law enforcement partners."

- Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"Illicit drugs destroy lives and cause serious harm to communities. The RCMP remains committed to sharing intelligence and working in close collaboration with the Canada Border Services Agency and international law enforcement partners to stop these illicit, dangerous, and toxic drugs from infiltrating into our towns and cities in Alberta and across Canada."

- A/Commr. Lisa Moreland, Regional Commander, Federal Policing, Northwest Region, RCMP

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca In 2024, CBSA officers in Alberta were responsible for seizing approximately 1,300 kg of narcotics, including 205 kg of cocaine.

were responsible for seizing approximately 1,300 kg of narcotics, including 205 kg of cocaine. Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada , and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from , and a ban on returning to . For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

