VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping harmful drugs from entering our communities and disrupting organized crime.

Today, the CBSA announced the interception and seizure of 210 bricks of cocaine being smuggled into British Columbia in three separate incidents. These seizures represent a combined weight of approximately 246 kg with an estimated street value of over $6.6 million.

CBSA officers seize a combined 246 kg of cocaine at Aldergrove and Pacific Highway Commercial ports of entry. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

On October 18, 2024, CBSA officers examined a commercial truck seeking entry into Canada at the Pacific Highway Commercial port of entry. With the assistance of the Detector Dog Service, officers discovered 70 bricks of suspected narcotics concealed within one of the shipment's pallets. In total, 82 kg of cocaine was seized.

On November 1, 2024, officers examined a commercial truck carrying a shipment of building material seeking entry at the Pacific Highway Commercial port of entry. Upon examination, officers discovered 100 bricks of cocaine located in the truck's belly box, concealed beneath lumber and a tarp. In total, officers seized approximately 119 kg of cocaine.

On November 9, 2024, officers examined a commercial truck carrying a load of lumber seeking entry at the Aldergrove Commercial port of entry. Two bags filled with 40 bricks of suspected narcotics were discovered in the truck's cab with the Detector Dog Service indicating a positive alert. A total of 45 kg of cocaine was seized.

In all three cases, the CBSA arrested the drivers who were then transferred to the custody of the RCMP Federal Serious Organized Crime Unit.

These significant seizures can be attributed to the effective collaboration between the CBSA's Pacific Highway Commercial Operations, Aldergrove Commercial Operations, the Pacific Region Intelligence Section, and Detector Dog Service, along with the RCMP Federal Organized Crime Unit.

Quotes

"The RCMP and the CBSA work tirelessly to protect our borders and disrupt the activities of transnational crime groups. With this significant seizure, it's illegal drugs that won't end up in our communities, and profit that won't end up in the hands of organized crime. Thank you to the CBSA and RCMP teams involved."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"These seizures are examples of the dedication and expertise of CBSA's border services officers as they continue to work hard each and every day to prevent illegal drugs from breaching our borders. I also want to recognize and thank the RCMP for their ongoing cooperation to ensure public safety."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

"The CBSA and RCMP Federal Policing program's ability, and joint commitment to securing Canada's border is evident through these recurring, and successful interdictions that serve to keep Canadians safe and our border secure from the threats posed by transnational organized crime."

- Chief Superintendent. Stephen Lee, Deputy Regional Commander – RCMP Federal Policing Program - Pacific Region

Quick Facts

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada , and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from , and a ban on returning to . For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

