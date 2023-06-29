CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping prohibited firearms and weapons out of our communities.

On June 5, 2023, CBSA officers at the Carway, Alberta port of entry discovered two undeclared non-restricted firearms during the initial search of a moving truck driven by a U.S. resident seeking to enter Canada. Upon completion of the search, officers discovered and seized an additional 38 prohibited rifle magazines, 15 prohibited handgun magazines and 4 undeclared non-restricted firearms.

The driver paid a $1,702.00 fine before being released back into the U.S.

In the last five years, CBSA officers have seized a total of 589 firearms, including 230 prohibited firearms, in the Prairie region (Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta).

Quote

"We're taking action at Canada's borders to keep our communities safe from prohibited firearms and other weapons. I want to thank CBSA employees for the incredible work they do each day to protect Canadians."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"Canada Border Services Agency officers remain on alert to seize prohibited firearms and devices. This is a top priority and an important way we contribute to public safety and protecting the communities we serve every day."

- Lisa Laurencelle-Peace, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

View a list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line.

If you have information on suspicious or criminal activities, please contact your local police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

