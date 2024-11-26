CBSA officers in Halifax seize 425 kilograms of suspected cannabis; two individuals charged by police

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to stopping the illegal flow of drugs through Canadian borders.

Today, the CBSA announced three seizures totalling 425 kilograms of suspected cannabis recently intercepted at ports of entry in Nova Scotia.

On October 22, CBSA officers at the Port of Halifax with assistance from intelligence officers, conducted an examination of a marine container destined for the Caribbean. During this examination, 574 packages of suspected cannabis totalling 347 kilograms, and one package of suspected hashish weighing approximately 1 kilogram, were discovered concealed throughout the container. All evidence was turned over to the Nova Scotia Royal Canadian Mounted Police Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) unit for further investigation.

On November 13, CBSA officers at Halifax Stanfield International Airport (HSIA) intercepted two large suitcases containing approximately 49 kilograms of suspected cannabis destined for London, United Kingdom (UK). One individual was arrested by CBSA for smuggling out of Canada. The individual, Quinn Alexander Cole, was then transferred into the custody of the Special Enforcement Section of the RCMP/Halifax Regional Police Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, along with all evidence.

Cole was charged under the Cannabis Act for exporting, possession for the purpose of selling and possession for the purpose of distributing. He will next be in Dartmouth Provincial Court on January 22, 2025.

On November 14, CBSA officers at HSIA intercepted two suitcases containing approximately 30 kilograms of suspected cannabis, destined for London, UK. CBSA arrested one individual for smuggling out of Canada. The individual, Alexander James Mahar, was transferred into the custody of the Special Enforcement Section of the RCMP/Halifax Regional Police Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, along with all evidence.

Mahar was charged under the Cannabis Act for exporting, possession for the purpose of selling and possession for the purpose of distributing. He will next be in Dartmouth Provincial Court on January 28, 2025.

Although cannabis is legal in Canada, the illicit cross-border movement of cannabis is a serious criminal offence, punishable with imprisonment of up to 5 years under the Customs Act and up to 14 years under the Cannabis Act.

Quotes

"I am proud of our officers for identifying and intercepting these attempts to export cannabis illegally out of our country, and working with our local policing partners to keep our borders safe. The work taking place on the front line and in intelligence supports public safety not only within Canada, but globally as well."

Dominic Mallette

Acting Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Atlantic Region

"CBSA border officers work tirelessly to prevent the illegal importation and exportation of drugs. Thank you for keeping our borders safe and hold those who violate Canadian laws accountable."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

Quick Facts

The CBSA conducts intelligence operations and investigations, to identify and interdict contraband. These activities continue to lead to numerous seizures across the country, and various charges laid under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code.

For the latest seizure statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency enforcement action statistics.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945 or 613-957-6500