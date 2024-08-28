VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to preventing the smuggling of illegal and dangerous drugs.

On two separate occasions in July, CBSA officers at Vancouver International Airport seized a combined 24.84 kg of methamphetamine concealed in passenger suitcases destined for Sydney, Australia. At the time of this seizure, the street value of the methamphetamine was estimated at $1.25 million.

On July 27, 2024 , CBSA Border Services Officers with the support of the Detector Dog Service, intercepted 10 kg of methamphetamine from a Canadian citizen. The methamphetamine was concealed in false sided compartments of two suitcases.

On both occasions, the travellers were arrested and taken into custody by the RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit (FSOC).

The investigations are ongoing, and the RCMP FSOC is putting forward numerous criminal charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Quotes

"The safety and security of Canadians is our top priority. By stopping the smuggling of illegal drugs, we're keeping communities safe and combatting organized crime. These seizures are great examples of the ongoing cooperation between the CBSA and the RCMP."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Our agency is combatting the smuggling of illegal drugs at our border and disrupting crime networks. These seizures demonstrate the diligence and detection capabilities of our border services officers and the important role of our intelligence operations in intercepting illegal and harmful substances."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

"These interdictions by the CBSA and the Pacific Region RCMP Federal Policing Program have served to protect Canadians, and our partner nations from exposure to a significant amount of potentially toxic drugs. They also demonstrate our shared commitment to defending Canada's border from transnational criminal elements that threaten our nation."

- Chief Superintendent. Stephen Lee, Deputy Regional Commander – RCMP Federal Policing Program - Pacific Region.

Quick facts

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians. Intelligence activities are conducted to identify, investigate and prosecute individuals and entities that are of interest to the CBSA in connection to organized crime, drug smuggling and other violations of the Customs Act and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act .

and the . If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including prohibited weapons, can be found here.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada and a ban on returning to Canada .

