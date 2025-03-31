VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the CBSA announced the interception and seizure of a combined 148.8 kilograms of methamphetamine, representing an estimated street value of $500,000, in six separate occasions at Vancouver International Airport. In all instances, the narcotics were concealed in passengers' suitcases and bound for export.

On January 18, 2025 , CBSA border services officers intercepted 35.7 kg of methamphetamine destined for export to Hong Kong . The narcotics were wrapped in gift wrap and hidden in two suitcases.

, CBSA border services officers intercepted 35.7 kg of methamphetamine destined for export to . The narcotics were wrapped in gift wrap and hidden in two suitcases. On January 31, 2025 , border services officers intercepted 28.5 kg of methamphetamine destined for export to Hong Kong . The narcotics were concealed in coffee bags and hidden in two suitcases.

, border services officers intercepted 28.5 kg of methamphetamine destined for export to . The narcotics were concealed in coffee bags and hidden in two suitcases. On February 16, 2025 , border services officers intercepted 23.5 kg of methamphetamine destined for export to Australia . The narcotics were concealed in packages wrapped in towels soaked with vinegar and cayenne pepper in an attempt to mask the smell.

, border services officers intercepted 23.5 kg of methamphetamine destined for export to . The narcotics were concealed in packages wrapped in towels soaked with vinegar and cayenne pepper in an attempt to mask the smell. On February 19, 2025 , border services officers intercepted: 16.4 kg of methamphetamine destined for export to Australia . The narcotics were infused within various articles of clothing. 19.2 kg of methamphetamine destined for export to Australia . The narcotics were infused within various articles of clothing. 25.5 kg of methamphetamine destined for export to New Zealand . The narcotics were concealed in vacuum sealed packaging with a mixture of coffee and pepper substance.

, border services officers intercepted:

On all six instances, the travellers were arrested and taken into custody by the RCMP's Federal Police Pacific Region unit.

Quotes

"Our border services officers are combatting illegal drug smuggling and disrupting domestic and international crime networks. These seizures demonstrate the CBSA's detection and intelligence capabilities and the important role our officers play to keep our communities safe."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

Quick Facts

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law.

and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

@CanBorderPAC

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations: Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945