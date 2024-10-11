MONTRÉAL, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting our communities from organized crime and preventing illicit drugs from crossing our borders.

The CBSA announces that on August 29, 2024, border services officers from the Montréal Marine and Rail Services discovered suspected amphetamine in the form of tablets concealed in PVC panels. An estimated total of 11,199,432 tablets were discovered in 744 panels. The value of the contraband is estimated at $55,997,160. However, the actual black-market value would be considerably higher.

The substance was detected during the search of a container from China. The contraband was discovered using a variety of detection tools on which an anomaly appeared. After opening the panels and discovering the concealed tablets, border services officers transferred the contraband to the RCMP for destruction.

"The safety and security of Canadians is our top priority. I want to thank the Canada Border Services Agency for the excellent work they do in combatting organized crime and keeping illicit drugs from ending up in our communities."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"This seizure of more than 11 million amphetamine tablets illustrates the exceptional work accomplished by Canada Border Services Agency officers. Combating illicit drug smuggling at the border is an important part of making our communities safer."

- Éric Lapierre, Regional Director General, Quebec Region, Canada Border Services Agency

For the latest smuggling statistics, please visit the following web page: Seizures made by the Canada Border Services Agency.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information about criminal activity is invited to contact their local police service, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The CBSA Intelligence Section plays a key role in identifying border-related risks and protecting the safety and security of Canadians. Intelligence activities are conducted to identify, investigate and prosecute individuals and entities of interest to the CBSA in relation to organized crime, drug smuggling and other violations of the Customs Act and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act .

and the . Drug smuggling and other customs offences can result in prosecution in court. For foreign nationals, this can mean removal from Canada and being barred from re-entering.

and being barred from re-entering. A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including prohibited weapons, can be found here .

