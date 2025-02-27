OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) plays an important role in keeping fentanyl, its precursors and other dangerous narcotics off our streets. Today, the CBSA shared details about additional actions being taken to stop fentanyl and other synthetic narcotics from reaching communities across the country and abroad.

As part of Canada's Border Plan, the CBSA has launched Operation Blizzard, a targeted, cross-country initiative aimed at intercepting illegal contraband arriving and leaving Canada, with a focus on fentanyl and other synthetic narcotics. During this blitz, border services officers will be increasing examinations of inbound and outbound shipments. They will also be acting on increased referrals from CBSA's National Targeting Centre based on risk assessments.

The goal of the operation is to disrupt the supply chain for fentanyl and other illicit drugs through interception of contraband as part of Canada's overarching efforts to strengthen border security and combat organized crime.

In addition to Operation Blizzard, CBSA's collaborative efforts with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and local law enforcement partners have resulted in significant seizures across the country. In February 2025 alone, the CBSA made six seizures amounting to 56.1g of fentanyl, including the seizure of 20 fentanyl pills and 23 g of a substance suspected to be fentanyl from two U.S. citizens crossing at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel port of entry. The CBSA has also shared details about the following seizures of other illegal narcotics in the month of February:

"The Government of Canada is tackling the fentanyl crisis head on by disrupting the supply chain of fentanyl and its precursors. Operation Blizzard demonstrates our commitment to protecting North Americans and defending our borders from the organized crime groups who threaten our communities."

- The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

"Canada is taking significant action to stop the importation, production and trafficking of illegal fentanyl. In addition to the deployment of new tools and technology at the border, we also rely heavily on our frontline personnel to secure our border. Exercises like Operation Blizzard deter criminals and help ensure that our border response to illegal drug trafficking is robust and effective."

- Kevin Brosseau, Fentanyl Czar

"The CBSA will not allow organized criminal organizations to exploit our borders. We are taking enhanced measures to prevent narcotics, synthetic opioids and fentanyl from reaching Canadians and from being exported to other countries. Operation Blizzard is one of the many steps we are taking to protect our communities from these dangerous substances."

- Erin O'Gorman, President, Canada Border Services Agency

Fentanyl is a very potent opioid pain reliever. A few grains can be enough to kill you. It is a dangerous drug that is 20 to 40 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. This makes the risk of accidental overdose very high.

In 2024, the CBSA made 28,325 illegal drug seizures, including 4.9 kilograms of fentanyl. For the latest statistics on CBSA's enforcement action seizures, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

On February 11 , Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Kevin Brosseau as Canada's Fentanyl Czar. Mr. Brosseau will work closely with U.S. counterparts and law enforcement agencies to accelerate Canada's ongoing work to detect, disrupt, and dismantle the fentanyl trade.

, Prime Minister announced the appointment of as Fentanyl Czar. Mr. Brosseau will work closely with U.S. counterparts and law enforcement agencies to accelerate ongoing work to detect, disrupt, and dismantle the fentanyl trade. The CBSA's response to the opioid crisis includes working with domestic and international law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend individuals, groups, and businesses that are suspected to be involved in the cross border movement of illicit drugs and substances.

The CBSA also works with Health Canada in monitoring new and emerging threats of non-regulated substances that may be used for the illegal production of controlled substances, which can lead to scheduling of these chemicals under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act .

. Canada's Border Plan is backed by an investment of $1.3 billion and built around five pillars: detecting and disrupting the fentanyl trade; new tools for law enforcement; enhancing operational coordination; increasing information sharing, and minimizing unnecessary border volumes.

Border Plan is backed by an investment of and built around five pillars: detecting and disrupting the fentanyl trade; new tools for law enforcement; enhancing operational coordination; increasing information sharing, and minimizing unnecessary border volumes. Contact the Border Watch Line to report suspicious cross-border activities using our secure web form or by calling 1-888-502-9060 toll-free.

