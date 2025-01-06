MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to stopping illegal firearm manufacturers and protecting our communities.

The CBSA announced today that an arrest has been made for multiple firearms and prohibited devices related offences following an extensive investigation led by the CBSA's Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team (OFSET). The OFSET is a group of CBSA criminal investigators, intelligence analysts, and intelligence officers dedicated to investigating firearms smuggling throughout the province.

Prohibited firearm parts and 3D manufacturing equipment (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

Border Services Officers at the international mail and cargo processing facilities in Mississauga and Vancouver intercepted multiple falsely declared packages destined to the same address. The packages were found to contain various prohibited firearm devices and 3D manufacturing equipment, typically used to build AR-15 (semi-automatic rifle) style firearms.

On November 12, 2024, CBSA officers executed a search warrant at the accused's residence in Aurora, and seized four 3D-manufactured prohibited firearms, two 3D-printed prohibited devices, one 3D printed restricted firearm, two 3D printers, multiple prohibited suppressors and suppressor parts, as well as various additional AR parts, tools, and accessories.

The CBSA would like to thank the York Regional Police Emergency Response Unit for their assistance.

Reza Nezamabadi (33 years old) of Aurora, Ontario has been charged with nine manufacturing, smuggling, importation, and possession offences:

2 x s.159 (1) Customs Act – Smuggling prohibited devices

– Smuggling prohibited devices 2 x s. 104 (1) (a) Criminal Code - Unauthorized Importation Prohibited Device

1x s. 99 (1) Criminal Code - Manufacturing firearms

1 x s. 92 (1) Criminal Code - Unauthorized possession of restricted firearm, knowing unauthorized (one (1) 3D printed Glock style lower receiver)

1 x s. 92 (1) Criminal Code - Unauthorized possession of prohibited firearm, knowing unauthorized (four (4) 3D printed AR style lower receivers)

2 x s. 92 (2) Criminal Code - Unauthorized possession of prohibited devices, knowing unauthorized (two (2) 3D printed AR style upper receivers and multiple suppressors)

Nezamabadi is scheduled to appear in court on January 8, 2025.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, including firearms smuggling, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060, or visit us online.

Quotes:

""CBSA officers work around the clock to prevent gun violence by stopping the flow of prohibited firearms, disrupting criminality and protecting our communities. I want to thank the CBSA and the York Regional Police for their efforts in seizing illegal firearms, printers and prohibited parts through this investigation."

- The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

"Border services officers work tirelessly to stop the importation and exportation of contraband. Our Intelligence and Criminal Investigations team were vigilant throughout the investigation into this attempt at cross-border smuggling and successfully prevented these illicit firearms and prohibited devices from reaching our communities."

- Abeid Morgan, Director of CBSA Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team (OFSET)

Quick facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca Smuggling firearms and prohibited weapons and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law.

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms, can be found here.

Follow us on X (@CanBorder and @CanborderGTA), Instagram (@CanBorder), and join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945