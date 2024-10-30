In August 2024, Border Services Officers working at the International Mail Processing Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, intercepted a parcel that was addressed to a Toronto residence. Officers seized the contents of the parcel, including three prohibited semi-automatic handguns, five cartridge magazines and twelve rounds of ammunition.

In late August, CBSA investigators, assisted by the Toronto Police Emergency Task Force, executed a search warrant at a residence in Toronto.

Nicholas Douglas (34 years old) of Toronto was arrested and charged with:

3 counts of Smuggling Prohibited Device under Section 159(1) of the Customs Act pursuant to Section 160;

pursuant to Section 160; 3 counts of knowingly importing prohibited goods contrary to section 103(1)(a) of the Criminal Code ;

; 1 count of conspiring with a person or persons unknown to commit an indictable offence of importing a prohibited or restricted firearm contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code ; and

; and 1 count of knowingly transferring a prohibited firearm contrary to section 99 of the Criminal Code.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, including firearms smuggling, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060, or visit us online

Quotes

"The safety and security of Canadians is our top priority. We are proud of the Canada Border Services Agency's work to investigate those who break Canada's laws and keep our communities safe from prohibited firearms."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"The CBSA Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team is committed to detecting, investigating and disrupting organized crime. This investigation, arrest, and charges demonstrate our role and strong partnerships to find and seize prohibited firearms."

- Abeid Morgan, A/Director, Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

Smuggling firearms and prohibited weapons and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law.

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms, can be found here.

Website: www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

Twitter: @CanborderGTA

Facebook: CanBorder

Instagram: CanBorder

YouTube: CanBorder

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], Media Line: 1-877-761-5945 or 613-957-6500