MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency is actively working to counter fraud and identity theft to maintain the integrity of official documents issued by Canada's federal, provincial and territorial authorities.

On November 18, 2024, at the Laval courthouse, Jonghun LEE pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle 509 blank counterfeit cards reproducing Canadian permanent resident cards and 506 blank counterfeit cards reproducing Alberta driver's licences. Mr. LEE received a sentence of 30 months of imprisonment.

The individual was also convicted of forging documents, including Canadian citizenship cards, Canadian permanent resident cards, work permits and driver's licences from various Canadian provinces, with the intention of them being used or acted upon as genuine.

This investigation follows the interception of a courier parcel arriving from China on January 14, 2022, by border services officers at CBSA's Mirabel office. In the weeks following this interception, CBSA investigators executed a search warrant at the accused's home, where they discovered false document manufacturing equipment, completed and unfinished false documents, a computer, cell phones, money printing presses and close to $140,000 in Canadian and U.S. currency.

All false document manufacturing equipment, false identity documents and the money printing press were confiscated for destruction. The money was also confiscated.

"Our government is determined to counter fraud and identity theft and bring to justice those who engage in it. To the CBSA officers involved in this investigation - thank you. Your efforts are instrumental to protecting the integrity of our immigration system."

-The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs.

The CBSA investigates reports made by its officers at ports of entry across the country, and uses evidence gathered during searches to pursue criminal prosecution of offenders.

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity is encouraged to contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

