MONTRÉAL, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping our communities safe.

Following an investigation initiated by the Canada Border Services Agency, Mr. Guy Jr. Thibault appeared at the Montréal courthouse on August 16 and 17, where he was charged with one count of importing prohibited weapons under section 159 of the Customs Act, one count of possession of a prohibited weapon under subsection 91(2) of the Criminal Code, and three counts of possession of explosive substances under subsection 82(1) of the Criminal Code.

Mr. Thibault was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his home on August 16 and 17 by investigators from the Canada Border Services Agency, assisted by the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal. The operation led to the seizure of four types of powders identified as explosive precursors, components for making homemade bombs, hundreds of firearm parts, 24 knives—two of which were prohibited, brass knuckles, replica airsoft firearms, flare guns capable of firing conventional ammunition, cartridges, ammunition and ammunition-making equipment, child pornography-related items and several other items and documents.

This CBSA investigation began in June 2023 after a package containing firearm parts was intercepted by border services officers at the Léo-Blanchette Mail Processing Centre in Montréal.

The person is currently detained. His next court appearance is on October 11, 2023.

Quotes

"These charges and the seizure of weapons and explosive substances are the result of the measures taken by the Canada Border Services Agency to disrupt criminal activities and protect our communities. The CBSA employees are doing important work daily to ensure the safety of Canadians."

– Annie Beauséjour, Regional Director General, Quebec Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

Between January 1 and December 31, 2022, the CBSA kept over 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets as part of its ongoing efforts to keep our communities safe.

For the latest statistics on enforcement activities, visit the Canada Border Services Agency seizures page.

A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms, can be found here.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

