MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians by keeping prohibited and restricted firearms and weapons out of our communities.

The CBSA announced today that an arrest has been made for firearms, weapons and smuggling offences as part of an investigation by the CBSA Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team (OFSET). The OFSET is a group of CBSA criminal investigators, intelligence analysts and intelligence officers dedicated to stopping firearms smuggling at ports of entry throughout the province.

Prohibited and restricted firearms, replica firearms, weapons, police uniform components/badges/vests and counterfeit currency. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

The investigation began in March 2023, when border services officers working at the Vancouver International Mail Centre intercepted a package containing a prohibited weapon addressed to a residence in Vaughan, Ontario. Through their investigation, the CBSA OFSET linked this seizure to a seizure from October 2021, involving a package containing prohibited weapons and a second seizure in February 2023 with a package containing a large number of counterfeit Canadian police service badges, several counterfeit police warrant cards, stencils of Alberta's provincial emblem, and numerous patches depicting law enforcement, intelligence and military logos.

On May 24, 2023 CBSA OFSET executed a search warrant at the Vaughan residence. During the search, investigators discovered and seized numerous police marked paraphernalia that constituted a complete police uniform, including several ballistic vests, uniform components, police identity cards, and law enforcement badges. They also found one restricted firearm that had been reported as stolen, four prohibited firearms, six replica firearms, over 70 rounds of ammunition, five magazines, stun guns, brass knuckles, prohibited knives, over 30 grams cocaine prepared for distribution, and over $60,000 CAD in counterfeit currency.

As a result, Mojeeb Ahmad GORAYA, (38) of Vaughan, Ontario, has been charged by the CBSA with 29 charges:

26 charges under the Criminal Code of Canada including possession of prohibited firearms, possession of a restricted firearms, possession of counterfeit money, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;

GORAYA remains in detention.

Quote

"The CBSA Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team is working hard to keep our communities safe. Firearms, weapons, narcotics, counterfeit currency and police uniform paraphernalia that could have been used to impersonate a law enforcement officer are now off the streets, and the accused has been charged and is in custody."

- Joshua Newby, OFSET Director, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

Smuggling firearms and prohibited weapons and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law.

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest seizure statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060.

Related products

