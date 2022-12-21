New office in Ogdensburg, New York will expand interview capacity and help more people enrol in programs

OTTAWA, ON, Dec 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today the opening of a new NEXUS/Free and Secure Trade (FAST) enrolment centre in Ogdensburg, New York.

NEXUS and FAST applicants are now able to schedule their interview at the Ogdensburg enrolment centre ahead of its opening on January 3, 2023. CBSA border services officers and U.S. CBP officers will work together at this centre to conduct interviews.

The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Applicants can schedule their interview on the CBP's Trusted Traveler portal.

Existing NEXUS and FAST members can renew their membership online prior to the expiry date to retain their membership benefits for up to five years or until their interview can be conducted.

NEXUS members can save time when entering Canada and the U.S. by using dedicated NEXUS lanes at land crossing, designated kiosks and eGates at major airports, and faster processing at marine crossings.

Applicants must be conditionally-approved by both CBSA and U.S. CBP before they can schedule their interview appointments. Some renewing members may not need interviews to renew their memberships and will be automatically renewed.

Travellers entering the U.S. to conduct their NEXUS or FAST interview must be fully vaccinated.

