OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) operates in a constantly-evolving environment and regularly evaluates programs and operations to ensure a strong and efficient border.

To further enhance border integrity, the CBSA will introduce telephone reporting in areas formerly covered by the Remote Area Border Crossing (RABC) Program:

Northwest Angle Area

Pigeon River through to and including Lake of the Woods

Canadian shore of Lake Superior

Sault Ste. Marie (upper lock system)

Cockburn Island

The RABC Program will close on September 14, 2026. As of this date, all travellers entering Canada through remote areas of northern Ontario or from the Northwest Angle into southern Manitoba, must report to the CBSA at a port of entry or a designated telephone reporting site.

Replacing the RABC Program with telephone reporting builds on processes already in place across Canada, where travellers are required to report to the CBSA from designated sites every time they enter Canada. This process ensures a consistent level of security and expectations of compliance for everyone.

It is a measure that will also more closely align with how travellers report to U.S. Customs and Border Protection when entering the U.S. in remote areas.

To ensure a smooth transition, active RABC permits have been extended and will remain valid until 11:59 p.m. on September 13, 2026.

The location of the new telephone reporting sites will be decided in the coming months in consultation with Indigenous communities, local businesses and law enforcement partners.

Historically, there have been approximately 11,000 RABC members per year, and roughly 90% are American.

For more information on telephone reporting, consult Memorandum D2-5-12: Telephone Reporting for General Aviation, Private Boats, and other Non-Commercial Passenger Conveyances.

Failure to report to the CBSA can lead to enforcement action, including monetary penalties, seizure of goods or vehicles and possible criminal charges under the Customs Act.

