CBSA investigation leads to the conviction of Manitoba man for weapons smuggling

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians by keeping dangerous weapons out of the hands of criminals and away from our communities.

On October 7, 2025, Mark Sobry, a 47-year old resident of Kelwood, Manitoba, pleaded guilty in Minnedosa Provincial Court to smuggling prohibited weapons into Canada. He was convicted of the following two charges:

Selection of the firearms and weapons seized by CBSA officers (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

Smuggling prohibited weapons into Canada, contrary to section 159(1) of the Customs Act

Importing prohibited weapons, contrary to section 104(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Today, as a result of the conviction, Sobry received a 20-month conditional sentence along with a10-year weapons prohibition and ordered to provide a DNA sample.

In the summer of 2024, the CBSA Manitoba Integrated Firearm Enforcement Team (IFET) began their investigation into Sobry after CBSA officers at the Vancouver and Mississauga international mail centres intercepted two separate shipments containing prohibited stun guns. In September 2024, CBSA IFET officers, with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed a search at Sobry's property in Kelwood that resulted in the seizure of:

1 stun gun

7 prohibited shuriken throwing knives, also known as throwing stars or ninja stars, and

10 non-restricted long rifles with several rounds of ammunition and re-loading supplies

The weapons seized during the search were in breach of a court imposed condition that he could not possess any prohibited weapons.

Quotes

"Stopping prohibited weapons from entering Canada is one of the most important jobs that the Canada Border Services Agency has. The success of this investigation demonstrates just how skilled and committed the CBSA and RCMP are at securing our borders, protecting our communities and keeping dangerous weapons off our streets."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Today's conviction is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of the CBSA Integrated Firearm Enforcement Team and our intelligence and criminal investigators in Manitoba. I'd also like to thank our law enforcement partners, the Manitoba RCMP, for their assistance in this case."

- Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Prairie Region

