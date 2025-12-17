CBSA investigation leads to the conviction of Manitoba man for weapons smuggling

News provided byCanada Border Services Agency
Dec 17, 2025, 13:24 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians by keeping dangerous weapons out of the hands of criminals and away from our communities.
On October 7, 2025, Mark Sobry, a 47-year old resident of Kelwood, Manitoba, pleaded guilty in Minnedosa Provincial Court to smuggling prohibited weapons into Canada. He was convicted of the following two charges:
- Smuggling prohibited weapons into Canada, contrary to section 159(1) of the Customs Act
- Importing prohibited weapons, contrary to section 104(1)(a) of the Criminal Code
Today, as a result of the conviction, Sobry received a 20-month conditional sentence along with a10-year weapons prohibition and ordered to provide a DNA sample.
In the summer of 2024, the CBSA Manitoba Integrated Firearm Enforcement Team (IFET) began their investigation into Sobry after CBSA officers at the Vancouver and Mississauga international mail centres intercepted two separate shipments containing prohibited stun guns. In September 2024, CBSA IFET officers, with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed a search at Sobry's property in Kelwood that resulted in the seizure of:
- 1 stun gun
- 7 prohibited shuriken throwing knives, also known as throwing stars or ninja stars, and
- 10 non-restricted long rifles with several rounds of ammunition and re-loading supplies
The weapons seized during the search were in breach of a court imposed condition that he could not possess any prohibited weapons.
Quotes
"Stopping prohibited weapons from entering Canada is one of the most important jobs that the Canada Border Services Agency has. The success of this investigation demonstrates just how skilled and committed the CBSA and RCMP are at securing our borders, protecting our communities and keeping dangerous weapons off our streets."
- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety
"Today's conviction is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of the CBSA Integrated Firearm Enforcement Team and our intelligence and criminal investigators in Manitoba. I'd also like to thank our law enforcement partners, the Manitoba RCMP, for their assistance in this case."
- Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Prairie Region
Quick Facts
- The CBSA Manitoba Integrated Firearm Enforcement Team (IFET) is a team of Intelligence Analysts, Intelligence Officers and Criminal Investigators working collaboratively to identify, interdict, investigate, and support the prosecution of cross border firearm-related offences.
- From January 1 to October 31, 2025, CBSA officers in Manitoba and Northwest Territories made 55 firearms and prohibited items seizures. Learn more: CBSA in Manitoba and the Northwest Territories: Highlights from 2025
- Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.
- Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. A court conviction can result in fines, jail time, and impact a foreign national's ability to return to Canada in the future.
- Learn more about weapons that are prohibited in Canada.
- For the latest seizure statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.
- If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.
