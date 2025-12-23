DELTA, BC, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 31, 2025, CBSA Border Services Officers in Metro Vancouver Marine Operations intercepted over 26 kg of cocaine from a marine shipment at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility (TCEF).

With the support of CBSA's Detector Dog Service, border services officers at TCEF conducted a thorough search and detected 23 bricks hidden in the ceiling of a shipping container declared to be carrying boxes of frozen fruit. A total of 26.2 kg of cocaine was seized from the container that originated in Colombia.

CBSA officers seize 26.2 kg of cocaine from a marine shipment originating in Colombia. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

The drugs were transferred to the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region, Drugs and Organized Crime for further investigation.

Quotes

"Drug cartels are constantly testing our borders and our ability to protect them. The people who work at CBSA are our first line of defence against these criminals and the drugs they want to bring into Canada. This seizure shows just how hard CBSA works to keep our borders secure and our communities safe."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This successful seizure is a direct result of the vigilance and dedication of the CBSA officers who keep our country safe. We are proud of the strong partnership with the RCMP as we continue to fight against organized crime and protect our communities."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region

"We commend our partners at the CBSA for this seizure. RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region is committed to pursuing and dismantling drug trafficking networks wherever they operate. Cross-border cooperation remains essential to combatting organized crime, and this reflects our continued commitment to working together."

- Stephen Lee, Acting Regional Commander, RCMP Federal Policing, Pacific Region

Quick facts

From January 1 to October 31, 2025, CBSA officers in British Columbia made 10,428 illegal narcotic seizures, including 727 kg of cocaine. Learn more: CBSA in British Columbia and Yukon Territory: Highlights from 2025

The CBSA's 2025 year in review: Accomplishments by the numbers

The Border Plan is the largest single investment in the border in Canadian history. Of the $1.3 billion investment, over $355 million will help the CBSA bolster its frontline and get the latest tools and technology to stop drugs and firearms. Information on the plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians.

The CBSA and RCMP Federal Policing are working with domestic and international partners to disrupt transnational drug trafficking networks and their supply chains.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada.

