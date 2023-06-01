Catherine Tait has served as President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada since July 2018 and will now serve until January 2025.

GATINEAU, QC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez announced the extension of Catherine Tait as President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada until January 2, 2025.

Ms. Tait began her appointment on July 3, 2018, after being identified through an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. She is the first woman in the history of CBC/Radio-Canada to serve as President and CEO.

Ms. Tait was appointed Chair of the Global Task Force for public media in 2019 to help promote and protect independent journalism and public broadcasting around the world. In this capacity, she has made combatting online and physical harm against journalists one of her top priorities.

Under Ms. Tait's direction, the CBC/Radio-Canada expanded its outreach by deploying journalists in underserved communities such as Grande Prairie, Nanaimo, Cranbrook, Lethbridge and Kingston, in addition to collaborating nationally with hundreds of public libraries. This year, CBC/Radio-Canada was recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers.

Ms.Tait is a graduate of the University of Toronto, Boston University and the University of Paris. She has worked in the independent film and television business for more than 30 years as an entrepreneur and champion for Canadian content. She has also worked alongside many leading Canadian cultural organizations and some of Canada's largest media and broadcasting companies including Telefilm Canada, the Canada Media Fund, CHUM Broadcasting, eONE Entertainment, and DHX Media. Ms. Tait was a founding partner of Hollywood Suite, a Canadian broadcaster. She served as President of Duopoly, an independent film, television and digital content company for 10 years. In 2006, she founded iThentic, an award-winning digital content production and distribution company. She was also recognized for her experience as President and Chief Operating Officer of Salter Street Films, producer of This Hour Has 22 Minutes. In 2021, she was honoured as Woman of the Year by Women in Communications and Technology.

As with the 2018 appointment, the Independent Advisory Committee for Appointments to the CBC/Radio-Canada Board of Directors will be launching an open, transparent and merit-based selection process in due time to find the next President and CEO of the organization, to start in January 2025.

Quotes

"CBC/Radio-Canada plays an essential role in our country's democracy and culture. Catherine has agreed to stay to deliver on several critical files including the CRTC review of the public broadcaster's licence renewal, the launch of the corporation's first national Indigenous strategy, along with preparations for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Given the scope of change with the implementation of the Online Streaming Act and the proposed Online News Act, the continuity in her role at the helm of the public broadcaster is key during this time. Ms. Tait's willingness to complete this critical work shows her deep commitment to the value of public broadcasting in Canada."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster and one of the country's largest cultural institutions. Its mandate is to inform, enlighten and entertain, contribute to sharing of national consciousness and identity, reflect Canada's regional and cultural diversity, provide local, national and international information and analysis from a Canadian perspective and contribute to the development of talent and culture in Canada. To do this, CBC/Radio-Canada produces, acquires and distributes Canadian programming in English, French and eight Indigenous languages, and distributes a selection of programs around the world.

As a Crown corporation in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio, CBC/Radio-Canada is an independent federal organization responsible for its own day-to-day operations. It is governed by the Broadcasting Act, which became law in 1991. The President and CEO is appointed by the Governor in Council.

In 2015, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor-in-Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent, high-quality candidates that reflect Canadian diversity.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

