MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Castle Building Centres Group has signed a frame agreement for an initial term of three years with JRTech Solutions to be the exclusive provider of electronic shelf label solutions (ESLs) throughout its banner as part of its CastleCare program. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest distributor of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in North America since 2008. Currently, Castle has more than 300 member stores across Canada.

"After thoroughly reviewing several ESL solutions and providers, JRTech Solutions' system stood out as the perfect fit for our member stores." says Ken Jenkins, President Castle Building Centres Group. "No other provider has demonstrated the deep history and extensive base of installations in the hardware vertical like JRTech has."

"This alliance with Castle further strengthens our leadership as the electronic shelf label solutions provider of choice in the hardware industry and will extend our reach across Canada even more." affirms Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions. "It is very clear to us that Castle is passionate and devoted to helping its members succeed. Based on our past experience, we expect over 150 Castle members to benefit from our Pricer technology within the initial term."

About Castle Building Centres Group Ltd.

Founded in 1963, Castle Building Centres Group Ltd. is an industry leader of independent lumber and building materials dealers. Castle has over 300 independent member locations across Canada. For more information, visit castle.ca .

About JRTech Solutions Inc.

JRTech Solutions Inc. is a privately held corporation, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest distributor of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in North America, involved in over 700 store installations with Pricer ESL technology since 2008. JRTech Solutions has the largest installation base of ESLs within the hardware industry with over 200 full-store installations. For further information, visit www.jrtechsolutions.com.

SOURCE JRTech Solutions

For further information: Press contact : Lunedrée Bénobon, Marketing Manager, 514 889-7114, [email protected]

Related Links

https://jrtechsolutions.ca/en/

