Casper Canada's Wave Hybrid Snow Wins Product of the Year 2025 in Mattress-in-a-Box Category

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Casper Canada, the leader in innovative sleep products, is proud to announce that its Wave Hybrid Snow mattress has been awarded Product of the Year 2025 in the Mattress-in-a-Box category. This latest recognition for the market-leading brand is based on a Kantar survey of 4,000 people who identified the mattress as the best in its category. This award highlights the brand's commitment to providing Canadians with the perfect sleep through its cutting-edge and premium products.

The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress, available at casper.ca. (CNW Group/Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations)

"At Casper Canada, our goal is to simplify the complex world of sleep and make it easy for our customers to find the product that meets their unique sleep needs," says Sarah Badun, Vice President and General Manager, Casper Canada. "The Wave Hybrid Snow is our most innovative mattress, designed to keep users cool throughout the night, provide optimal spine alignment by targeting specific areas like the waist and lower back, and offer maximum comfort with three firmness options available. Knowing that the Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, we are thrilled by this recognition."

The Wave Hybrid Snow mattress is the brand's most advanced solution to nighttime overheating and its most supportive mattress yet. Available in Firm, Medium-firm and Plush, it provides all sleeper types with options that suit their unique sleep needs and preferences. Providing a balance of support and comfort that contours to the body, the mattress is divided into continuous ergonomic zones with the brand's proprietary Zoned Support™. Paired with the brand's signature cooling Snow Technology™ to keep users 6 degrees cooler all night, this mattress promises sleep that is comfortable, deep, and restful. The mattress arrives packed in a box for added convenience, making it easy to maneuver into the bedroom for set-up.

For more information about the Wave Hybrid Snow and Casper Canada's range of sleep essentials, visit www.casper.ca .

About Casper Canada

Casper is a leading sleep company that launched in 2014 with one perfect mattress sold directly to consumers. Since then, it has expanded its line of obsessively engineered sleep products to include pillows, sheets, bed frames and even a dog bed. Since Sleep Country Canada's acquisition in 2023, Casper Canada has focused its efforts on expanding both its physical stores and local manufacturing to provide a uniquely Canadian Casper experience.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the world's largest globally recognized consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 35 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. In Canada, the Product of the Year seal is backed by the votes of thousands of Canadian consumers, serving as a shortcut for shoppers to save time and money. For entrants of the winning products, the award is a powerful marketing message proven to increase product awareness, trial and quality. Product of the Year Canada accepts entries from consumer products that demonstrate innovation in design, function, packaging, or ingredients, and were launched within the previous year (January 2024). A jury comprised of industry experts selects the finalists that meet the Product of the Year standards of value and innovation. Those selected finalists are then categorized and judged through an online survey of Canadian consumers, conducted by Kantar on behalf of EnsembleIQ. Consumers vote and select the winning products they feel are most worthy of both the Product of the Year Canada title and the distinct internationally renowned red seal. Winning products are announced annually and receive the right to use the Product of the Year Canada seal in their marketing and communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyear.ca .

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

