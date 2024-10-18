Casper Canada goes Coast to Coast: The Internet's Favourite Sleep Company opens Halifax Retail Location

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Beloved sleep brand Casper Canada is opening its seventh store located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, positioning the brand as a coast-to-coast retailer. As its first location in the Maritimes, the move will provide local customers the opportunity to shop in store and try the products in person.

"We've seen a growing interest from our East Coast customers for a physical store where they're able to touch and feel Casper's products for themselves. We're looking forward to meeting our customers in Halifax, and providing them with a personalized shopping experience to meet their unique needs." says Sarah Badun, Vice President and General Manager, Casper Canada. "We sleep a third of our lives, and at Casper Canada we're committed to making this time worthwhile."

Located at 5640 Spring Garden Road, the new store brings Casper's award-winning sleep solutions to a popular shopping hub among Halifax customers. Guests will be able to test Casper's full product suite, including mattresses, pillows, bedding, furniture and accessories, with knowledgeable sales associates on-site to help them find their perfect sleep setup.

Since its arrival in Canada in 2014, Casper has opened six retail stores across the country, with locations in the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary, and Vancouver. This continued growth reflects the strong demand from Canadian customers looking for the best-in-sleep technology.

With the opening of its first store in Halifax, Casper Canada continuously demonstrates its dedication to the Canadian market by expanding both its physical stores and local manufacturing to provide a uniquely Canadian Casper experience. This new location is a key milestone in Casper Canada's mission to help Canadians from coast to coast find the right products to achieve quality sleep. To further this goal, it's also donating 15 mattresses to its local charity partners, Juniper House, Truro Housing Outreach Society and Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank, helping even more Haligonians access a good night's rest.

About Casper Canada

Casper is a leading sleep company that initially launched in the US in 2014 with one perfect mattress sold directly to consumers. Its line of obsessively engineered sleep products has expanded to include sheets, pillows, bed frames and a dog bed. All of Casper's sleep products are developed in-house by the company's award-winning R&D team.

Since Sleep Country Canada's acquisition in 2023, Casper Canada has focused its efforts in expanding both its physical stores and local manufacturing to provide a uniquely Canadian Casper experience. Casper was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in the World and its eponymous mattress was crowned one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions.

