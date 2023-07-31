Cashmere serves up youth tennis clinics to kick off National Bank Open

Canadian tennis pros will provide one-of-a-kind experience for next generation of players at

Toronto and Montreal "Cashmere Tennis Clinic" in August

TORONTO, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - To celebrate 10 years as a partner of Canada's largest tennis tournament, Canada's best selling bathroom tissue brand, Cashmere, is serving up two tennis clinics for youth with Tennis Canada for the 2023 National Bank Open presented by Rogers, bringing together the next generation of tennis players with current favourites and former pros.

Kruger Products, Canada's leading tissue manufacturer, will open the "Cashmere Tennis Clinic" in both Toronto and Montreal, providing an opportunity for up to 50 youth in each city to meet and learn from two professional tennis players. Five lucky participants at each clinic will have the opportunity to watch a National Bank Open match with their parents or guardians.

"At Kruger Products, our mission to make everyday life more comfortable for Canadians includes our love of sport and the belief that every kid should have access to opportunities that unlock a passion and open new doors," said Susan Irving, CMO of Kruger Products. "On our 10th anniversary with the tournament, we're looking back at a great partnership and looking forward to the next generation of tennis fans. We hope that the Cashmere Tennis Clinic can play a part in fostering a new generation's love of sport."

Cashmere, a national gold partner of the National Bank Open, recognizes the importance of supporting local initiatives and giving back to the community. The clinic will provide youth who have never held a tennis racquet before with access to professional coaching, instilling invaluable lessons of sportsmanship, discipline, and perseverance. As the Cashmere Tennis Clinic unfolds, youth will embrace the passion, excitement, and challenges of the sport, setting them on a path to achieve their dreams.

With the Cashmere Tennis Clinics, Cashmere and Tennis Canada aim to inspire the next generation of tennis players, fostering a lifelong love for the sport. Cashmere and Tennis Canada are committed to opening doors for youth in communities where they might not otherwise have an opportunity to attend tennis clinics and meet professional athletes. To meet this commitment, Cashmere and Tennis Canada are working directly with local organizations to register participants at both the Toronto and Montreal activations.

"We have seen so much great talent come out of Canadian communities and are excited to partner with Cashmere to help nurture young talent at this year's National Bank Open," said Gavin Ziv, Chief Tournaments Officer of Tennis Canada. "This partnership showcases Cashmere and Tennis Canada's dedication to local communities with our commitment to tennis development. We look forward to watching youth participate in these clinics as we continue to grow the game across Canada."

Each clinic will feature two professional tennis payers—one former pro and one current pro—guiding a group of up to 50 youth through tennis lessons and drills. In Montreal, participants will get the opportunity to meet current professional tennis player Rebecca Marino (88th in the Women's Tennis Association rankings) and Valérie Tétreault, former professional tennis player and current tournament director of the National Bank Open in Montreal. In Toronto, the clinic will be supported by current professional tennis player and 2022 Davis Cup champion, Gabriel Diallo (143rd in the Association of Tennis Professionals rankings) and Daniel Nestor, world tennis champion and 2000 Olympic gold medalist.

Details for Media: Cashmere Tennis Clinics

Media are invited to visit the Cashmere Tennis Clinic in both Toronto and Montreal where they can watch live as the tennis pros instruct the next generation of tennis enthusiasts.

Montreal :

: IGA Stadium, 285 Rue Gary-Carter, Montréal, QC H2R 2W1



Friday, Aug. 4 , from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

, from

Pro tennis players involved: Rebecca Marino , Valérie Tétreault

, Valérie Tétreault Toronto :

: Sobeys Stadium, 1 Shoreham Dr, North York, ON M3N 3A6

M3N 3A6

Sunday, Aug. 6 , from 8-10 a.m.

, from

Pro tennis players involved: Gabriel Diallo , Daniel Nestor

For more information about Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, please visit cashmere.ca.

