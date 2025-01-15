CARAS to induct Dan Hill, Ginette Reno, Glass Tiger, and Loreena McKennitt into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Presented by Music Canada, the annual ceremony will take place at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, in Calgary on May 15, 2025

Group will also include 2024 Inductee, Maestro Fresh Wes, and previously announced 2025 Inductee Sum 41

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced the four inductees for the Canadian Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Presented by Music Canada. Multi-talented industry legend Dan Hill , grande dame of Québec song Ginette Reno , Rock superstars Glass Tiger , eclectic Celtic singer/songwriter/composer Loreena McKennitt , Pop-Punk icons Sum 41 , and Hip-Hop pioneer Maestro Fresh Wes will all be honoured for their astounding contributions to Canada's music history live and in-person on May 15, 2025 at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre (NMC), in Calgary, Alberta. Tickets will be on sale at the NMC box office soon.

The spring ceremony follows the induction of Maestro Fresh Wes (during The 2024 JUNO Awards Broadcast in Halifax, NS) and Sum 41 who will be inducted to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame live on The 2025 JUNO Awards Broadcast in Vancouver, BC on March 30, 2025. Their Inductions are Presented by JUNOS Premier Sponsor, TD.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established by CARAS in 1978 to acknowledge artists who have made a remarkable impact on Canadian music both nationally and internationally. Dan Hill, Ginette Reno, Glass Tiger, Loreena McKennitt, Sum 41 and Maestro Fresh Wes, will join the ranks of Canada's most esteemed talent including Alanis Morissette, Barenaked Ladies, Deborah Cox, Jann Arden, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Nickelback, Oscar Peterson, RUSH, The Guess Who, The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain.

"We are honoured to be inducting these incredible artists, their songs and voices have been instrumental in shaping our Canadian identity," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards & MusiCounts. "This is the third time we've held this multiple induction ceremony and we are committed to recognizing more great Canadian artists and their musical contributions to our country in the future."

"Music Canada – on behalf of Canada's major labels – is proud to return as sponsor of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. This year's inductees are a fantastic example of the breadth of Canadian music and its greatness," said Patrick Rogers, CEO, Music Canada.

"As the physical home of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, we're proud to be a place that honours the individuals that have contributed so much to Canadian music. It's always a privilege to host this special event and welcome the latest inductees to Calgary, where we can celebrate their significant influence and share their inspiring stories," said Andrew Mosker, President & CEO of the National Music Centre.

In celebration of this year's honourees, the National Music Centre will unveil a new exhibition at Studio Bell on May 7, spotlighting the achievements of the four inductees. Stay tuned for more details on the exhibition.

DAN HILL

Dan Hill is an international music industry legend and is beloved for his classic, timeless hits such as "Sometimes When We Touch" (Dolly Parton's "favorite song of all time"' and one that she wishes she had written). With 63 million YouTube views and over 100 million downloads, "Sometimes When We Touch" has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Songs of the Century and one of Top 100 Most Played Songs of All Time (BMI). With covers by thousands of diverse artists around the world—including Oscar Peterson, Rod Stewart, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Mark Gray and Tammy Wynette, Lynn Anderson, Barry Manilow, Donny Osmond and Bonnie Tyler, to name a few, it is one of the most covered songs of all time.

Hill recorded and released multiple Gold and Platinum albums, is Grammy Award Nominated for Best Male Vocal, a Grammy Award winner (as co-producer of "Seduces Me" on Celine Dion's 32 plus million-selling "Falling Into You" album), winner of five JUNO Awards, the Harold Moon Award (Canadian Lifetime Song writing Achievement Award) and inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Award (2021). Dan Hill is also interconnected with a fellow 2025 Inductee, penning "Waiting Just For You" for Ginette Reno, who also sang a cover of "Sometimes When We Touch."

For more information about Dan Hill visit https://canadianmusichalloffame.ca/inductees/

GINETTE RENO

Over the course of her 65-year career, Ginette Reno, a living legend of Quebec song, has transcended generations and borders, inspiring admiration and emotion among a huge audience in Canada and internationally. With over two thousand songs, 42 albums, all Gold or Platinum, and various notable roles on the silver screen and on television, Ginette Reno is a true icon. Honoured by the Canadian, Quebec and French governments, rewarded countless times by the music industry and hailed by the film industry, the artist has accumulated prestigious distinctions, and the impressive list continues to grow. However, her art and her story reflect her authenticity, her warmth, her generosity. Living like this, "in her own way," is also quite an achievement.

For more information about Ginette Reno visit https://canadianmusichalloffame.ca/inductees/ .

GLASS TIGER

Glass Tiger became an unstoppable force, with the band's first three albums spawning 14 Top 40 Hits in Canada in five years. Leading the charge was the now-and-forever iconic, "Don't Forget Me (When I'm Gone)," a song that is etched into the very fabric of popular music's history. The iconic song along with another hit single, "Someday," both reached Top 10 on the Billboard Charts in the U.S and contributed to The Thin Red Line going Quadruple Platinum in Canada and Gold in the United States of America.

Grammy Award-nominated and 5x Award winners of The JUNO Awards, the band has sold five million albums worldwide, and shared stages and recording performances with some of the world's leading acts including, Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Bryan Adams, Journey, Julian Lennon, and Cheap Trick (to name a few).

For more information about Glass Tiger visit https://canadianmusichalloffame.ca/inductees/ .

LOREENA MCKENNITT

Loreena McKennitt is a rarity in popular music - a self-managed, self-produced artist who owns her own record label, mounts her own tours, whose music crosses stylistic and cultural boundaries, and who has sold more than 14 million albums worldwide.

Her music, which combines elements of pop, folk and worldbeat styles, that's often dubbed "eclectic Celtic," resonates with enthusiastic listeners around the world. Her extensive catalogue includes eight studio recordings, three seasonal recordings, seven live recordings, one field recording, four compilations, a live in-concert DVD, and two DVD documentaries. Available in more than 40 countries, they have garnered critical acclaim worldwide and Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum Awards in 15 countries across four continents including Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany and Greece.

For more information about Loreena McKennitt visit https://canadianmusichalloffame.ca/inductees/ .

SUM 41

Looking back at the band's storied 27-year career, Sum 41 has firmly cemented their place in rock history with over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard Charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, 2 JUNO Awards (7 nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, and countless other accolades.

The band released its debut album, All Killer No Filler, in 2001. The album achieved mainstream success with its first single, "Fat Lip", which reached number one on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart and remains the band's most successful single to date. The band announced their final headlining world tour, culminating in Toronto in January 2025, with a final encore performance scheduled to take place at The JUNO Awards on March 30, 2025.

For more information about Sum 41 visit https://canadianmusichalloffame.ca/inductees/ .

MAESTRO FRESH WES

Hip-Hop pioneer Maestro Fresh Wes is the 2024 Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee and the first Hip-Hop / Rap artist to ever be inducted. Wes Williams, known as Maestro Fresh Wes, made history as the first Black Canadian Hip-Hop / Rap artist to achieve gold and platinum status in Canada. His contributions to Canadian music have solidified his position as the "Godfather of Canadian Hip-Hop." With numerous achievements, including 14 JUNO nominations, JUNO Award wins for Best Rap Recording of the Year and Best Video, and his induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Maestro Fresh Wes continues to shape the genre and inspire the next generation of artists.

In 2024, Wes released a new album, Rap Prime Minister, and made history once again as he became the first Hip-Hop / Rap artist to receive the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement.

For more information about Maestro Fresh Wes visit https://canadianmusichalloffame.ca/inductee/maestro-fresh-wes/ .

About CARAS





Music Canada is the trade association representing Canada's major record labels: Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada and Warner Music Canada.



The National Music Centre (NMC) has a mission to amplify the love, sharing, and understanding of music. It is preserving and celebrating Canada's music story inside its home at Studio Bell in the heart of the East Village in Mohkinstsis (Calgary) on Treaty 7 territory. NMC is the home to four Canadian music halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Quebec's ADISQ Hall of Fame.

